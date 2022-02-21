County to consider improvement funds for children’s museum

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be considering a request from the York County Visitors Bureau to grant money from the county’s visitor improvement funds for the York Area Children’s Museum.

These funds are receipts from lodging taxes collected at area hotels and campgrounds. The visitors bureau’s board reviews all applications and then brings forward recommendations. The county board makes the decision as to whether the funds will be granted or not.

These funds are intended for improvements at facilities, locations that will increase visitors and tourism in the county.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda for the York County Commissioners:

• The board members will discuss some recommendations from the Southeast Nebraska Development District regarding a housing advisory committee.

• The appointment of Lonnie Berger to the York County Visitors Bureau will be discussed.

• A resolution will be considered regarding petty cash accounts for the sheriff’s department.

• The renewal of the West Law Contract will be discussed.

• The board will talk about purchasing a dual fuel boiler for the courthouse.

• As the board of equalization, they will hear tax roll corrections from the county assessor.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which is held in the commissioners’ meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse. They can also watch/listen the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82656800209.

