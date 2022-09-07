County takes money from inheritance fund to provide tax relief

YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to take $1,250,000 from the county’s inheritance tax fund in order to meet lid requirements and provide tax relief in the 2022-23 budget.

Last week, the commissioners met with department heads and elected officials to painstakingly go through each individual budget in an effort to be under the lid while avoiding such a high tax asking they would have to have a LB 644 special hearing.

If the county would have had had more than a 2% tax asking increase, they would have had to adhere to the Property Tax Request Act that was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 and takes effect this year. The Act requires postcards to be sent to each parcel owner that would include details about the proposed increases and location information for a special hearing, where the increase had to be explained and the members of the public can speak. Then the hearing would have to be held before the state’s deadline for budget submissions.

This year’s county budget requests were higher than normal, including requests for additional personnel and pay raises, as well as increases due to fuel costs, inflationary results and supply chain issues.

“We went through the budget workshop and did a combination of cuts and interlocal agreements,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “The number is now $1,250,000 that is needed to buy down for tax relief. We do have a very robust inheritance tax fund, which has really grown over the last three years. It was up to $7 million and we took funds out to pay for the new addition to the courthouse. Now it is back up to $5.5 million. We also have $2 million in ARPA funds (federal COVID relief funds) available. Financially, we are doing good in those ways, so we can give taxpayers a break. We have to use at least $113,000 to get under the lid.”

“I think we’ve done well this year in bringing people up to par with salaries and wages and we helped everybody out,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “It certainly has been a different year, internally. I think we should go with taking the $1,250,000 from the inheritance fund to fund the budget requests.”

“I agree, but we also need to state that this is not what the board wants to do all the time,” Obermier added. “We will have to be very, very diligent next year as this year’s raises will be present next year as well. We may not be able to give raises next year.”

“I agree,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “We will have to do something this year to supplement the budget. When these numbers came in, I had heartburn. We have cut a lot, but our budget has increased quite a bit. I’m very concerned. Yes, we have a robust inheritance fund, but next year is going to be a problem as well. I definitely agree we will have to be diligent. And the officials and employees are going to have to work with us and realize (continuing) these raises is not sustainable.”

“The inheritance fund is at about $5.5 million now and will soon likely be over $6 million,” Obermier said. “I agree, Daniel (Grotz), everyone will have to be on notice next year as it will be tough.”

“The economics of the country have been upset and we have to spend that ARPA money by next year. I’m just saying as a reminder,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.

“How much of the $2 million increase in tax asking is for salaries, wages and insurance?” Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked.

Obermier said nearly all of it is attributed to employees’ pay and benefits.

“I’m a little leery using the inheritance fund, because it’s just putting a band aid on it. But I also understand the need for this tax relief for the taxpayers,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“And another thing, if we put off buying equipment like a motorgrader for a year, we will probably be looking at a lot higher prices next year,” Obermier commented.

“Also moving forward, we have to watch the efforts in the state to get rid of inheritance taxes,” Bamesberger said. “And remember, there are counties in the state who supplement their general funds every year with inheritance taxes.”

“Taking that big chunk of money out of the inheritance tax fund to supplement our budget is scary, but we also can’t go to the taxpayers with this type of increase,” Grotz noted.

“When you look at the size of York County and the population, I don’t think other counties like us have a balance of inheritance funds like we do,” Bulgrin said. “And it’s probably also good to spend down some of that money so we don’t have the state saying, ‘Hey, York County, why are you sitting on $7 million in there?’”

“We went through a lot of numbers and most of the places we made cuts were pretty good cuts,” Grotz said. “I’m not sure we can cut more and keep offices running. Are there any more places where we can find reductions?”

“I don’t think we can find enough cuts that would be significant enough to the point we wouldn’t have to supplement the budget,” Bamesberger responded.

“There are probably more cuts in there somewhere but Bill (Bamesberger) is probably right. Are there really enough to make them count?” Obermier said. “This year is just a different year and we are just trying to make it work.”

Bamesberger made a motion to use $1,250,000 of inheritance funds for the general fund to create property tax relief. His motion was seconded by Sikes.

All the commissioners agreed to move forward with the transfer from the inheritance tax account.

“Now that we have done this, we won’t have to be part of a LB 644 special hearing,” Obermier said. “So we can set our regular budget hearing for our next meeting.”

The county’s official budget hearing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20.