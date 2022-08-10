County stays with budget, audit company

YORK – York County will continue working with Regier, Carr & Monroe LLP, the company that has been doing both the county’s budget and audit.

Personnel with Contryman, the company the county once used, moved to the Regier, Carr & Monroe company – and the county went along as clients for a number of years.

This week, the commissioners had to decide whether they wanted to renew their agreement.

“This isn’t a dig at Jill (the person who has done the budget and audit work for years, with both companies), as she does a fantastic job,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “But I just don’t feel the county should contract with the same company for the budget and the audit. I think we need to hire someone else to do the audit.”

“I do see where you are coming from,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said to Bulgrin. “The state auditor has no problem with the arraignment at all. And remember, in the past, we asked for quotes from two different companies do the work and we received no quotes at all. And she (Jill) doesn’t do the budget – she helps with it and we make all the decisions.”

The commissioners – with the exception of Bulgrin – voted yes to again contract the company for both the audit and the budget work.