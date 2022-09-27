County signs agreements for housing jail inmates

YORK – The York County Commissioners have signed off on agreements with Butler, Platte and Hamilton Counties for housing jail inmates when this jail is too full.

In an earlier discussion about the matter, it was recognized that York County already has such an agreement – in writing – with Seward County. These written agreements will provide a basis of understanding that already exists with the other entities, as they have been housing York County overflow inmates for some time now.

York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie said Butler County supervisors already signed the agreement. He added that Hamilton and Platte County officials would be considering these agreements, as soon as the York County Chairman was authorized to sign it on this end.

“Obviously, the driving force behind this is the number of inmates we’ve had,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier, noting the big number had been improving.

“Yes, our county jail population is improving,” Captain Gillespie said. “Right now, we only have two off-site, the number is much better. The peak, at our highest point, was we had 60 inmates at one time – 30 in and 30 out, somewhere else. So we are doing really well now. We will still see some large bills come in, for past expenses, those will be coming in for about two months, but then those will drop off as our inmate numbers are dropping now.”

The commissioners thanked the sheriff’s department, corrections and the county attorney’s office for the work done on the agreements as well as work to keep the jail costs as low as possible.