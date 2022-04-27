County sheriff’s department secures better rates amid ongoing high inmate medical bills

YORK – The York County Commissioners, over the past few months, have been discussing ongoing high medical bills that have had to be paid for county jail inmates.

Tens of thousands of dollars have been spent in the last year, as the jail has been above capacity the majority of that time and some people being housed have had mental, medical and dental issues that had to be addressed.

Per state law, the county is obligated to pay for those bills created by people in the county’s custody.

During the board’s most recent meeting, as the commissioners considered the claims for the most recent two-week period, Commissioner Daniel Grotz noted, “We are seeing another nice-sized bill again for medical in the jail.”

The most recent inmate health-related bills included $35.46 to Advanced Correctional Healthcare; $20,301.86 to Bryan Health; $168 to Bryan Health; $74.20 to David City Discount Pharmacy (as York County inmates are being housed there due to the jail being full); $221.03 to Jim’s U-Save Pharmacy (again, for inmates being housed elsewhere); $1,010 to Memorial Community Health; $4,832 to Physicians Laboratory Services; $185 to Wright Turn Lane; $644 to York Dental Associates; and $292 to York General Hospital.

The most notable bill was the one for $20,301.86 to Bryan Health.

“However, the sheriff’s department did secure a better rate,” Commissioner Randy Obermier said.

“That situation was for a heart issue and we had another with a serious issue,” said York County Sheriff’s Captain Josh Gillespie. “We were able to secure Medicare rates with them,” which made the bill actually less than it would have been.

The sheriff’s department already has an agreement with York General Health Care Services in which the county is charged Medicare rates, which has created some savings.

In the 2021 calendar year, county inmate medical costs exceeded $70,000.

“And our outside detention costs continue to be high as well,” noted Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

In that claim period, the county had to pay $6,600 to the Butler County Detention Center to house inmates, as well as $5,050 to the Platte County Detention Center. This has to happen when the York County Jail reaches full capacity – they are transferred to another county jail if and where there is room available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.