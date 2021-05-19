County sets policy on farming, construction and littering in right-of-way

The Board of Commissioners points to Neb. Rev. Stat. 39-301 which provides that anyone obstructing or injuring a county right-of-way “by felling a tree or trees in, upon, or across the same; by placing or leaving any other obstruction thereon; by encroaching upon the same with any fence; by plowing or digging any ditch or other opening thereon; by diverting water onto or across such roads so as to saturate, wash or impair the maintenance, construction or passability of such public road; or by allowing water to accumulate on the roadway or traveled surface of the road; or who leaves the cutting of any hedge thereupon for more than five days shall, upon conviction thereof, be guilty of a Class 5 misdemeanor.” Additionally, the statute provides for a $3-a-day charge to the offender for each day the obstruction remains, after its removal has been ordered. Additionally, the same law allows the county to recover the cost of removal or correction, any obstruction or injury to the right-of-way, from the offender.