County sets policy on farming, construction and littering in right-of-way

Editor’s note: This is the press release approved by the county commissioners during their regular meeting this week. This is the wording they approved after lengthy discussion on this topic. See the accompanying story regarding their conversation prior to approving this press release.
YORK – The York County Commissioners announced this week they have requested the sheriff and county attorney to take steps to enforce state laws that prohibit dumping and littering on the county rights-of-way and laws that prohibit landowners and tenants from encroaching on county right-of-way.
Among the many violations observed around the state include landowners constructing fencing on rights-of-way; producers farming crops on rights-of-way; producers and owners excavating ditches (a county right-of-way) without permits or oversight; erecting barriers across roads to drain fields and dig wells; owners closing county roads without authorization; and producers dumping farming bi-products on rights-of-way.
According to the board, York County is not immune to some of these problems. For the most part, we have amazing producers in York County, and a handful have continued to plant crops on county rights-of-way, causing safety issues, added work for the county roads department and unnecessary costs to the taxpayers.
The Board of Commissioners points to Neb. Rev. Stat. 39-301 which provides that anyone obstructing or injuring a county right-of-way “by felling a tree or trees in, upon, or across the same; by placing or leaving any other obstruction thereon; by encroaching upon the same with any fence; by plowing or digging any ditch or other opening thereon; by diverting water onto or across such roads so as to saturate, wash or impair the maintenance, construction or passability of such public road; or by allowing water to accumulate on the roadway or traveled surface of the road; or who leaves the cutting of any hedge thereupon for more than five days shall, upon conviction thereof, be guilty of a Class 5 misdemeanor.” Additionally, the statute provides for a $3-a-day charge to the offender for each day the obstruction remains, after its removal has been ordered. Additionally, the same law allows the county to recover the cost of removal or correction, any obstruction or injury to the right-of-way, from the offender.
As to dumping trash or farm bi-products left on the county’s right-of-way: Neb. Rev. Stat. 28-523 which makes littering on public lands a crime, reads in part, “A person who commits the offense of littering shall be guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor (punishable by 0-3 months in jail and up to a $500 fine). A person convicted of the offense of littering for the second time shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor (punishable by 0-6 months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine). A person convicted of the offense of littering for the third or subsequent time shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor (zero months to one year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.”
John Lyons, York County Attorney, is quoted as saying, “The littering statute applies to all materials that are specifically not wastes from the primary processes of farming or manufacturing. For those types of bi-products, enforcement of 39-301 and 39-311 would be appropriate.”
Neb. Rev. Stat. 39-311 provides for the prosecution of a Class 3 misdemeanor for a first offense of depositing upon any highway (or ditches) “any glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, or other substance likely to injure any person or animal or damage any vehicle upon such highway; or burning material.” A second violation of 39-311 is punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor and third or subsequent violation is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.
After consultation with the county’s insurance carrier (NIRMA), the board of commissioners has adopted a policy for encroachments and violations on the county’s rights-of-way under 39-301 which will include the following procedure:
1) Once a violation is identified in the county, a report will be made by the roads department documenting the violation;
2) The roads department will send a letter to the landowner explaining the violation, advising the landowner to correct the violation within a required timeframe;
3) It may be necessary, in instances where a ditch has been cleaned illegally, that the owner apply for a permit to correct the violation;
4) If the owner has not remedied the violation within the timeframe, a citation may be issued by the sheriff, and the case will be referred to the county attorney for prosecution;
5) The county may take steps to correct the violation (including removing the obstacle, cutting and/or spraying crops, removal of illegally installed drives and culverts, etc.);
6) The county attorney will issue a letter notifying the owner of the violation and the cost of correcting the violation, which the county attorney may recover in restitution as part of a prosecution, or in a separate civil action against the landowner.
Nothing in the county’s policy will prohibit the roads department, sheriff or county attorney from taking immediate steps to correct a violation that creates a clear danger to the safety of the public, if the condition by their estimate should require such intervention.