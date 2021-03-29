County’s unemployment remains low, 38th lowest in state

YORK – York County’s unemployment remained low in February, with the rate for the month coming in at 2.6%, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.

In February, the labor force for York County was determined to be 7,091 people with 6,908 considered to be employed and 183 considered to be unemployed.

That compares to 2.2% in January, 1.9% in December, 2.1% in November and 2.1% in October.

In March of 2020, the unemployment rate here was 3.6%, as the pandemic had just begun. In April of 2020, the county’s rate shot to a historic high at 6.2%.

For February, 2021, York County’s unemployment rate was the 38th lowest in the state – so pretty much middle of the road.

Counties with unemployment rates lower than York’s were Antelope, Banner, Boone, Chase, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dawes, Dundy, Furnas, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Hayes, Holt, Hooker, Jefferson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Nance, Nuckolls, Perkins, Phelps, Polk, Red Willow, Rock, Sheridan, Sioux, Thayer, Wayne, Webster and Wheeler.

The state’s unemployment rate for the month of February was 3.1%. That was down just slightly from January when the rate was 3.2%.