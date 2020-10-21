County’s unemployment rate in September lowest this year

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate in September was the lowest it has been for any month so far this year.

The county’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percent, compared to 2.7 percent in August and 2.4 percent last September.

This very low rate comes after earlier months that saw much higher unemployment rates due to the pandemic – July, 3.8 percent; June, 5.7 percent; May, 4.4 percent; April, 6.2 percent.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In September, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the county’s labor force was 7,370. Of that number, 7,207 people were employed and 163 were considered unemployed.

Counties with unemployment rates lower than York County’s were Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Cuming, Custer, Dawes, Dundy, Fillmore, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Logan, McPherson, Nuckolls, Perkins, Polk, Rock, Sheridan, Sioux, Thayer, Valley, Wayne and Wheeler.

The state’s unemployment rate in September was 3.5 percent, which was down from August when it was 4 percent. The last time Nebraska’s rate was below 4 percent was last February, when it was 2.9 percent.