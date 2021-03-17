County’s unemployment rate continues to be very low

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate remains very low.
In December, it actually went below 2 percent.
In January, it rose ever so slightly, to just 2.2 percent.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the labor force here was said to be 7,147 people with 6,990 considered employed and 157 people considered to be unemployed.
A little over a year ago, before the pandemic began, the county’s unemployment rate was considered “normal.” Then the pandemic creeped in and COVID affected everything. The county’s unemployment was suddenly high – later to improve and eventually get to the point where it is very very low.
The following unemployment rates were seen during the COVID-19 pandemic situation:
January, 2021: 2.2 percent
December, 2020: 1.9 percent (one of the few times in recent history the county’s unemployment rate has been below 2 percent)
November, 2020: 2.1 percent
October, 2020: 2.1 percent
September, 2020: 2.4 percent
August, 2020: 2.7 percent
July, 2020: 3.8 percent
June, 2020: 5.7 percent
May, 2020: 4.4 percent
April, 2020: 6.2 percent
March, 2020: 3.6 percent
Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate for January was 3.2 percent which was down .2 percentage points from the December 2020 revised rate of 3.4 percent and up .3 percentage points from the January 2020 rate of 2.9 percent.
“Nebraska employment continues to trend toward pre-pandemic levels,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin, when he made his monthly report this week. “At the same time, industries are experiencing normal seasonal fluctuations.”
The national employment rate for January was 6.3 percent, down .4 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 6.7 percent.