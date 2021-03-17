County’s unemployment rate continues to be very low

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate remains very low.

In December, it actually went below 2 percent.

In January, it rose ever so slightly, to just 2.2 percent.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the labor force here was said to be 7,147 people with 6,990 considered employed and 157 people considered to be unemployed.

A little over a year ago, before the pandemic began, the county’s unemployment rate was considered “normal.” Then the pandemic creeped in and COVID affected everything. The county’s unemployment was suddenly high – later to improve and eventually get to the point where it is very very low.

The following unemployment rates were seen during the COVID-19 pandemic situation:

January, 2021: 2.2 percent

December, 2020: 1.9 percent (one of the few times in recent history the county’s unemployment rate has been below 2 percent)

November, 2020: 2.1 percent

October, 2020: 2.1 percent

September, 2020: 2.4 percent

August, 2020: 2.7 percent