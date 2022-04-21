County’s surplus property to be sold, given away and disposed

YORK – This year’s inventory of the county’s surplus property – old items, vehicles and equipment that can no longer be used – was reviewed by the county board this week (as is done each spring). And while some of that property will be put up for sale, other items will be given away. Whatever is left over will go to salvage yards or be destroyed.

The majority of the big items obviously come from the roads department. York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said there are several items on the list this spring.

One is a New Holland tractor that doesn’t run. Another is an Allis tractor which Keim called “a money pit since I got here; it is completely unreliable and should be in an antique tractor museum somewhere.”

Keim said there is also an “old sheriff’s pickup which doesn’t work and needs to be gotten rid of. And there is an old International semi tractor, for which we have more money going out on something we do not need.”

And he said there are old grader blades that don’t fit the current equipment, “which I think we can have go out to auction – I already talked to Ross Ronne about doing that.”

The commissioners agreed the county will first try selling some of the equipment and vehicles – and whatever doesn’t move can be taken to a salvage yard.

Regarding the county’s surplus items in general – most of this is office-related equipment including computers and old furniture.

In the past, the commissioners would put the items in the open area of the basement and invite the public to come in for a silent auction. However, due to little interest in the past, they have decided to let Blue Valley Community Action representatives come in and see if there is anything that could be of use by them or for them to sell.

Commissioner Daniel Grotz made a motion to put out the offer to Blue Valley “to have them come in and take whatever would be of use to them and then the rest will be disposed of.” The other commissioners agreed.

The future of the surplus equipment has to be officially determined by the county board, as this is property owned by the taxpayers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.