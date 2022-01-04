County’s safety and security committee bring forward action items, ideas

YORK – The county’s safety and security committee has been active in the last few months and brought forward a number of action items this past week, to the county commissioners, as well as ideas for the future.
Lela Luft and Rachael Crowdell, members of the committee, first discussed the need for evacuation chairs in the courthouse, as well as a special lock box in the event of a fire or other type of situation.
The chairs would be used to get handicapped or injured individuals from the second floor or basement to the main floor, via the staircases, in the event the elevator could not be used.
“We looked at the chairs used by the fire department and we looked at a number of sources that sell these types of equipment,” Luft said, noting the costs ranged from about $2,200 all the way up to $10,000.
“And we would need two, because we have both the second floor and the basement,” she added.
“We did get a quote from a company that said they would sell two of them for $4,850,” Crowdell said. “We also called General Fire and Safety and they said they could order them as well.”
Of course, there were many different features and different types of these chairs to choose from.
“I have to also mention, as a member of the committee, that these chairs could also be for people who are possibly unconscious,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.
It was noted four people on each floor would be designated for training on how to use the chairs – and then be in charge of using them should the need ever arise.
After quite some discussion, it was decided they will continue gathering information and quotes – and bring the matter back to the commissioners in the near future.
Regarding the lock box, the price was $429. This box would hold keys to the different offices and departments and there would only be two master keys – with the fire department having possession of one of them. The commissioners agreed to move forward with this purchase.
The county’s safety and security committee recently completed its work on the county’s emergency action plan. Luft said six months were spent on the process. The commissioners thanked them for their hard work and diligence – and unanimously approved the plan.
Sikes also mentioned that during a recent meeting of the committee, they discussed “writing a letter to the city, asking for a curb cut right out front of the courthouse in the two 15-minute zones. This area would be closer to whether the ramp starts, for individuals to get in, instead of the handicapped stalls clear on the south side. It would be a lot more convenient for people. We would like to send a letter to see if it is feasible, to put the handicapped parking in the two 15-minute zones instead.”