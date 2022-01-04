County’s safety and security committee bring forward action items, ideas

“I have to also mention, as a member of the committee, that these chairs could also be for people who are possibly unconscious,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.

It was noted four people on each floor would be designated for training on how to use the chairs – and then be in charge of using them should the need ever arise.

After quite some discussion, it was decided they will continue gathering information and quotes – and bring the matter back to the commissioners in the near future.

Regarding the lock box, the price was $429. This box would hold keys to the different offices and departments and there would only be two master keys – with the fire department having possession of one of them. The commissioners agreed to move forward with this purchase.

The county’s safety and security committee recently completed its work on the county’s emergency action plan. Luft said six months were spent on the process. The commissioners thanked them for their hard work and diligence – and unanimously approved the plan.