County’s overall valuation slightly down, most municipal values went up

YORK – York County’s overall valuation slightly decreased compared to last year, but the valuations in almost all the municipalities within York County were up.

York County’s valuation for 2021 is $3,341,700,916, according to figures provided by York County Assessor Ann Charlton. That compares to $3,397,475,815 in 2020; $3,382,228,988 in 2019; and $3,461,488,493 in 2018.

Charlton said the county valuation slightly decreased because ag land values went down in value across the county.

The valuations increased for each of the municipalities with the exception of Thayer. While the valuation there decreased, it was only very slightly. This year’s valuation there is $2,318,868. Last year it was $2,323,485.

Last year, Benedict’s valuation was $8,930,359. This year, it increased to $9,957,571.

In 2020, Bradshaw’s valuation was $16,616,958. This year, it increased to $18,478,330.

The valuation in Gresham in 2020 was $6,624,935. This year, it increased to $7,282,592.

Last year, Henderson’s valuation was $61,434,747. This year, it increased to $64,053,396.

In 2020, Lushton’s valuation was $3,557,098. This year, it increased to $3,660,830.