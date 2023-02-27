YORK – York County’s one- and six-year road/bridge program has been set for the calendar year of 2023.

The list of projects to take place this year and the second list of projects that have been prioritized for the future were presented by York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim and approved by the York County Board of Commissioners.

The one-year projects have been selected as being needed to be undertaken in the immediate future.

Being on the six-year program doesn’t necessarily mean the prioritized projects will be done in six years – but it does put the projects on the shelf as the first to be done when looking out into the future.

On the county’s one-year plan are the following projects:

• Replacement of a bridge on Road 20 between Roads V and W with an estimated cost of $1,056,000;

• Replacement of a bridge on Road 20 between Roads W and X with an estimated cost of $1,031,000;

• Replacement of a bridge on Road O between Roads M450 and M550 with an estimated cost of $1,028,000;

• Replacement of a bridge on Road 2 between Roads U and V with an estimated cost of $374,000;

• Replacement of a bridge on Road K between Roads 4 and 5 with an estimated cost of $328,000;

• Clean ditches, replace culverts and gravel Road 24 between Roads R and S with an estimated cost of $60,000;

• Clean ditches, gravel Road 21 between Roads 21 and 22 with an estimated cost of $35,000;

• Replace a culvert and repair asphalt on Road 22 between Roads K and L with an estimated cost of $15,000;

• Clean ditches, replace culverts and gravel East Fourth Street between Maine Avenue and Road N with an estimated cost of $45,000;

• Clean ditches, replace culvert and gravel Road K between Roads 8 and 9 with an estimated cost of $56,000;

• Clean ditches, replace culverts and gravel Road 8 between Roads A and B with an estimated cost of $45,000;

• Clean ditches and gravel Road 8 between Roads B and C with an estimated cost of $55,000;

• Replace a small bridge on Road 18 between Roads U and V with an estimated cost of $178,000;

• Replace a bridge on Road 22 between Roads T and U with an estimated cost of $228,000;

• Clean ditches, replace culverts and gravel Road 22 between Roads T and U with an estimated cost of $30,000;

• Replace a bridge on Road 22 between Roads T and U with an estimated cost of $208,000.

Regarding the long-term, 6-year program, there are multiple projects involving cleaning ditches and replacing culverts. There are also bridge replacement projects, including:

• Replacing a span bridge on Road V between Roads U550 and U650 with an estimated cost of $142,000;

• Replacing a bridge on Road O between Roads 18 and 19 with an estimated cost of $800,000;

• Replacing a bridge on Road 11 between Roads S and T with an estimated cost of $550,000;

• Replacing a small timber bridge on Road 5 between Roads W and X with an estimated cost of $35,000;

• Replacing a small concrete bridge on Road I between Roads 2 and 3 with an estimated cost of $50,000;

• Replacing a bridge on Road T between Roads 10 and 22 with an estimated cost of $600,000;

• Replacing a bridge on Road X between Roads 6 and 7 with an estimated cost of $1,000,000.

Also on the long-term priority list is armor-coating Road 4 between McCool Junction and Road S with an estimated cost of $230,000; armor-coating Road S between Roads 6 and I-80 with an estimated cost of $110,000; and completing the replacement of concrete on Road O between the railroad tracks and Highway 34 with an estimated cost of $1,100,000.