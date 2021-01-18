County’s looking into non-payment of 911 surcharge collections

“But in 2020, we received no funds at all on the landline side,” Obermier said.

The estimated amount is based on past receipts, which average about $3,000-$3,500.

“Obviously, the problem here is that the landline customers are being asked to pay it and we are not getting it,” Oberimier said further. “These funds go directly to the communications center. It may take issuing a complaint with the Public Service Commission.”

“Well, if we are talking only $3,000 a year, is it even worth doing this resolution any longer? We are talking about passing this resolution again, but if there aren’t many landlines any longer and we aren’t getting the money . . .” offered Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “And another thing, if we don’t pass this resolution, will Windstream think they don’t have to pass these funds to the county?”

“We could table the matter until we can look into further,” Obermier responded.

“It’s not a big deal, but it is the principle of the deal,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

The commissioner voted to table the matter, until they can find out why the county hasn’t been receiving these surcharge funds.

