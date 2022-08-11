County’s inventory insured value to increase with construction of road shop at Benedict

YORK – The 2022 York County inventory, as presented, stood just under $23 million, which is the insured value of county-owned real property.

That amount is going to go up slightly, as construction work continues on the new roads shop the county built in Benedict.

The total property inside the courthouse value is $2.8 million. The courthouse and grounds are valued at just under $9.5 million.

The county weed control authority has property valued at just under $51,000.

The value assigned to the Busy Wheels-Handibus inventory is $168,389.

There are a lot of types of property included in the road and bridge department’s inventory. The highest categories came in as motorgraders – with a value of $3 million; grading equipment, $733,766; excavators and loaders, just over $1 million; and county shop materials, $605,000. The total inventory for the road and bridge department was determined to be just under $7.6 million.

The patrol sheds (one located in each precinct of the county) were valued at $282,400. That was changed after Commissioner Daniel Grotz recognized the amount had not been changed from last year.

“The Benedict patrol shop is listed with a value of $23,000, but I don’t think that includes the new building,” Grotz said.

York County Clerk Kelly Turner acknowledged that was the value from last year and the inventory would have to be updated to reflect that new construction.

The commissioners also recognized that the new building is not completely finished at this point. They decided to include an inventory value of $124,000 at this point, to reflect what is done.