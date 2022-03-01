County’s housing rehabilitation program gets underway

YORK – It was August, 2020, when it was announced that York County was the recipient of a $500,000 owner-occupied housing rehabilitation grant that would assist qualified York County residents in making improvement to their residences.

But the pandemic slowed the implementation of that program, until just recently.

During their meeting this past week, the York County Commissioners approved the first six applications to come before them.

The program is for qualified owner occupants living inside corporate limits of all the municipalities in the county.

The purpose is to assist low to moderate income individuals to cover housing quality standards, like window, roofs, efficiency items, electrical systems, foundations, etc. This is not a remodeling program. It is to bring houses up to standards, as explained earlier by Jim Warrelmann of the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) which is assisting the county in this endeavor.

The grant provides rehabilitation opportunities for 25 qualified home owners.

“The county was accepted for the grant and the program in 2020, it is now just taking off,” York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told his fellow board members. “We have a three-person committee which looks at the applications and then sends us the ones they recommend.”

The money from the state flows through the county for this program.

“So in front of us today are the applications for approval,” Obermier said. “Most are for siding and windows. There is one for heating and air conditioning.”

“These are all York County applicants, correct?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

“Yes, they are,” Obermier said. “SENDD reviews to make sure they qualify and then the committee reviewed these and approved them, so I will make a motion to approve,” Grotz said.

The others agreed.

“This will be a good program in York County,” Obermier said. “It’s just now getting started.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.