 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County’s fully vaccinated rate exceeds 40%
0 comments
top story

County’s fully vaccinated rate exceeds 40%

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID

YORK – York County’s fully-vaccinated rate has now exceeded 40%.

The latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department show that 40.79 of the population in York County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Four Corners officials say 17,882 residents in the health district are fully vaccinated, which is 40.46% of the total population in the health district.

In Butler County, 41.19% are fully vaccinated.

In Polk County, 36.66% are fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

And in Seward County, 41.01% are fully vaccinated.

Over the three-day time period of June 16-18, there was only one new case of COVID-19 reported in the entire health district, which was in Seward County.

As of June 18, the total number of cases in the health district reached 5,255. There were eight new cases in the last 14 days, with only two of those in the last seven days. Both of those most recent cases were in Seward County.

The health district will have a walk-in vaccination clinic (featuring the Pfizer vaccine) for those ages 12 years old and older and the Johnson & Johnson one-time vaccine for those over 18 years old, on Tuesday, June 22.

Another vaccination clinic with the Moderna vaccine (for those who are 18 and older) will be held on Thursday, June 24.

Both clinics will be held at the health department offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge for the vaccine.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can CO2 be transformed into jet fuel?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News