County’s fully vaccinated rate exceeds 40%

YORK – York County’s fully-vaccinated rate has now exceeded 40%.

The latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department show that 40.79 of the population in York County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Four Corners officials say 17,882 residents in the health district are fully vaccinated, which is 40.46% of the total population in the health district.

In Butler County, 41.19% are fully vaccinated.

In Polk County, 36.66% are fully vaccinated.

And in Seward County, 41.01% are fully vaccinated.

Over the three-day time period of June 16-18, there was only one new case of COVID-19 reported in the entire health district, which was in Seward County.

As of June 18, the total number of cases in the health district reached 5,255. There were eight new cases in the last 14 days, with only two of those in the last seven days. Both of those most recent cases were in Seward County.

The health district will have a walk-in vaccination clinic (featuring the Pfizer vaccine) for those ages 12 years old and older and the Johnson & Johnson one-time vaccine for those over 18 years old, on Tuesday, June 22.