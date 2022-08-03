County’s budget process is underway, commissioners say increases will be necessary

YORK – The York County Commissioners’ budget committee has been meeting with department heads and elected officials to discuss preliminary budget ideas and get their hands around what will be necessary this year for expenditures and tax asking.

And it will likely be more.

Thanks to new state legislation, taxing entities now have to send out postcards to taxpayers, if they are raising tax asking by 2%. This will likely be the case for York County, the commissioners have said.

“Yes, we have been working on the budget and the numbers are big this year,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “We will have to figure out what we are going to do and we will probably have more than one budget workshop, for sure.”

He said raises for employees are being discussed on a regular basis, “and they are definitely on the forefront of our budget discussions.”

During their meeting this past week, the commissioners recognized how the state continues to raise pay for workers in certain fields – such as law enforcement, corrections and road maintenance – which then creates an enticement for county workers to leave their positions to work on a state level.

“These types of things continue to create issues with keeping people,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

As an example, the county’s road department (after months of vacancies) employee roster was actually recently full.

“We were full, had all the positions hired, for one week,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz, speaking for York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim who was not able to attend the meeting. “But now, we are down two. One very good, long-term employee left for a position that had better pay and benefits – so they are feeling the pain on that one.”

Obermier said in working with the county clerk’s office, they were able to gauge the county’s rate of employee turnover this past year.

“We are at a 12% turnover rate,” Obermier said. “That sounds bad, but then I talked with a local business and they are at 25%. So ours isn’t as bad for the county, but it still has been challenging. I just think we don’t see people having loyalty to institutions any longer – like there was maybe when our parents were in the workforce – it’s just a different world and people leave their places of employment more than we used to see.”

Obermier said further that the budget process will be “very interesting and unless we see a miracle, there will be a 2% increase, we are pretty sure.”