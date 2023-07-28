YORK – York County’s budget process continues to be underway, which Commissioners Randy Obermier and Daniel Grotz have termed as “quite something, a lot.”

The two sit on the county’s budget committee and asked all the department heads and elected officials to submit their preliminary budgets. Grotz said the committee went through all the wants and needs – and then sent back requests to everyone to make cuts.

“We have received some back, some we are still waiting on,” Grotz said.

The revised budgets were to be presented to the outside firm that historically has assisted the county in the budget process.

“We will go over all the numbers with them and talk about our lid exemptions,” Grotz continued. “Then in early August, we will have the numbers in the hands of the entire board and open discussions about the budget.”

“The budget has been a lot, if that sums it up,” Obermier said. “We will see where we are and then I’d like to have budget talks on Aug. 8 and 22. Some cuts have come in, some haven’t. This will give the department heads and elected officials the opportunity to explain why they are asking for the expenses they are asking for. They can talk about what they want and why.”