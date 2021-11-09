County road work continues

YORK – Work continues on roads in a number of locations in the county and as long as Mother Nature cooperates, the projects will get done this year.

Work on South Blackburn Avenue is completed, as is the east/west connecting road between Blackburn Avenue and Highway 81.

This past week, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said work on Road S is nearly completed and Road 3 to Lushton has been patched.

He also noted that in order for paving to be done, the temperature has to be above 32 degrees. “If it gets really cold, the paving will have to be shut down until spring. But if Mother Nature cooperates, we can keep moving along.”

Also during the county commissioners’ recent meeting:

• Lela Luft, emergency communications director, told the commissioners there was a successful fire drill at the courthouse, which she suggests should take place twice a year. She also said CPR, “Stop the Bleed” and other first response medical classes are being offered for county employees.