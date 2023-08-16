YORK – The York County Commissioners agreed with a recommendation this week, made by York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim, to purchase a grader from Nebraska Machinery.

The county received two bids – a final cost of $349,000 after a trade-in of an older machine, from Nebraska Machinery; and a final cost of $346,831 from Murphey, after trade-in.

The county already budgeted $350,000 for the purchase.

“Both are attractive bids, but I recommend going with the Cat (from Nebraska Machinery) due to the parts credit that comes with it,” Keim said.

The parts credit put the NMC machine at the lowest cost of the two.

The machine will be purchased with money from the inheritance fund, because the county is currently in the early part of the budget process for this fiscal year.