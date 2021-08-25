County public defender meets with county board, to discuss budget responses and controversy

YORK – Two weeks ago, while discussing the future salaries of deputy county officials, there were questions about the salary for the deputy county public defender position, and whether or not the public defender had made a recommendation for that salary. The county attorney was present for that conversation and spoke in favor of a higher salary for that position. At least one commissioner said he wanted to hear directly from the public defender and asked the county clerk to create a future agenda item as an invitation to make that happen.
Through the course of that discussion, there were comments made regarding county board members not being pleased with receiving late budget information from the public defender’s office and one commissioner said he felt it was “embarrassing” that the county attorney felt he had to speak for the public defender in that meeting.
David Michel, the public defender, addressed the county board, in response to those comments that were made when he was not present.
“I am happy to address the board today,” Michel said. “I thank the chairman for his invitation, in order to address a few issues important to us all, and to clear up some misconceptions that I have seen in reporting on this board’s previous meetings, in particular the last, held on Aug. 10.
“A number of harsh, perhaps even defamatory statements appear to have been made by the commissioners at your last meeting – in particular by Commissioner Bulgrin – and I have no choice but to respond,” Michel continued. “But first, I want to be clear about one thing: I was late with my budget recommendations, weeks late – and I offer no excuses. I take full responsibility and accept your criticism for that.
“I appear before this board when invited to do so, and I was not invited to your August 10 meeting,” Michel said to the commissioners. “It so happens I was in my office and available that day, but apparently it came to no one’s mind that I was only a phone call away and no one thought of just sending someone up to have me come down in person. You chose to give me no opportunity to defend myself at the time.
“The county attorney has no authority to speak on my behalf and never has. He will never be asked to ‘carry water’ (a term used by Commissioner Bulgrin at the earlier meeting) for me. The county attorney stated that I had made no salary recommendation for the deputy public defender, but he was wrong, as I will demonstrate. The fact that the board member in possession of that recommendation chose not to mention it puzzles me, but I had definitely provided it earlier,” Michel said.
“The county attorney did come to my office after your meeting that day, excitedly describing all the bad things that had been said about me, and told me he ‘had my back.’ My response to him was that I did not ask or want him to defend me, and that he was not authorized to do so. By the way,” Michel continued, “it is worth noting that not one of you commissioners made any attempt to inform me after the meeting of your decision concerning my deputy’s salary – I was left to discover it through the county attorney, and later as reported in the News-Times.
“On August 2, 2021 – a full eight days before your meeting, I provided Chairman Obermier with a spreadsheet of my full budget recommendations and, on paper, that spreadsheet and all related documents. Among them was a recommendation that my deputy’s salary be increased from $50,000 to $60,000, with the following footnote: ‘Offering the deputy a salary near the $60,000 mark will be very important in attracting candidates to a job that is frankly very low on most lawyers’ wish lists.’ Only the chairman can explain his reasons for not speaking up at your last meeting and thus allowing this misconception about a missing recommendation to go unchallenged. But that is the truth, gentlemen. I thank you all for your generosity in increasing the deputy salary well beyond my own request, which I believe was reasonable. Your approval was also made without addressing the corresponding work week, which leaves the status quo of a four-day workweek in place. As a result, the deputy salary is now $64,699 per year, based on a four-day workweek,” Michel said further.
“A few weeks ago, the county attorney represented to this board that I did not work on Fridays and implied that I generated substantial income from a private practice. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. It is true that I inherited an office whose policy was to close for official business on Fridays, and we remain officially closed on that day, and it is also true that I am allowed to have a private practice outside my public defender role. The truth is that I work the majority of Fridays and with our heavy caseload I have no time to maintain or develop a private practice,” the public defender said. “Our caseload has increased by some 50% since I took the job and most of that increase has been in felony cases, which require more work and take longer to resolve. I cannot and will not seek to develop a private practice as long as I am in office.
“And lastly, to respond to your statement, Commissioner Bulgrin, that I should be embarrassed, I want you to know that I am not the least embarrassed at the work I do every day to assist my clients, the job I was hired to do, and which I take seriously,” Michel said further. “To the contrary, I am proud of fulfilling the constitutional role of my office and helping people who are often in dire need of that help and have no one else to turn to. If anyone should be embarrassed, I would leave it to the citizens of York County – now that they have the full picture – to make that decision for themselves.”
Michel asked the commissioners if they had any questions or comments.
“In the reference to me, that budget was due July 1,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “I had a meeting with you and said if it wasn’t turned in by July 9, I would be using the last year’s numbers. We’d already been through all our budget meetings and the budget you turned in was 31 days late.”
No further discussion was held in the matter.