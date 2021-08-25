County public defender meets with county board, to discuss budget responses and controversy

“On August 2, 2021 – a full eight days before your meeting, I provided Chairman Obermier with a spreadsheet of my full budget recommendations and, on paper, that spreadsheet and all related documents. Among them was a recommendation that my deputy’s salary be increased from $50,000 to $60,000, with the following footnote: ‘Offering the deputy a salary near the $60,000 mark will be very important in attracting candidates to a job that is frankly very low on most lawyers’ wish lists.’ Only the chairman can explain his reasons for not speaking up at your last meeting and thus allowing this misconception about a missing recommendation to go unchallenged. But that is the truth, gentlemen. I thank you all for your generosity in increasing the deputy salary well beyond my own request, which I believe was reasonable. Your approval was also made without addressing the corresponding work week, which leaves the status quo of a four-day workweek in place. As a result, the deputy salary is now $64,699 per year, based on a four-day workweek,” Michel said further.