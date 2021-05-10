County passes resolution to celebrate Economic Development Week

• Tell the “Why York County” story on multiple platforms, including video, podcasts and articles;

• Help new and expanding businesses to secure incentives and financing;

• Develop and/or partner on talent initiatives;

• Connect talent with local employers;

• Promote York County as an incredible place to live and actively recruit new residents;

• Collaborate with local partners to get things done for the community;

• Work to solve challenges and remove any obstacles facing our business community;

• Support community initiatives;

• Promote members through the business directory on-line.

“The county is coming out of the pandemic strong and we had some good projects last year, despite the pandemic,” Hurley said.

She said she is also expecting the results of an updated housing study to become available very soon.