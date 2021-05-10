County passes resolution to celebrate Economic Development Week

YORK – The York County Commissioners have passed a resolution to recognize Economic Development Week (which is this week) and to recognize what this arena of work does for the longevity and growth of the county and the communities within it.
During their regular meeting, York County Development Corporation Executive Director Lisa Hurley noted the resolution is brought to them each year, prior to this week in May.
“We have celebrated National Economic Development Week since 2017 and we are asking for the county and the communities to recognize this effort at the local level,” Hurley said. “This week, we are also offering some educational opportunities for business, as well.”
It was also recognized what YCDC does for the county and the communities, including the following:
• Help businesses with workforce recruitment through job fairs, online job directory, and other activities;
• Respond to RFPs from site selectors and companies looking to relocate;
• Promote York County and York County businesses and trade shows and events;
• Provide free educational opportunities to local businesses and professionals;
• Promote available sites and buildings;
• Tell the “Why York County” story on multiple platforms, including video, podcasts and articles;
• Help new and expanding businesses to secure incentives and financing;
• Develop and/or partner on talent initiatives;
• Connect talent with local employers;
• Promote York County as an incredible place to live and actively recruit new residents;
• Collaborate with local partners to get things done for the community;
• Work to solve challenges and remove any obstacles facing our business community;
• Support community initiatives;
• Promote members through the business directory on-line.
“The county is coming out of the pandemic strong and we had some good projects last year, despite the pandemic,” Hurley said.
She said she is also expecting the results of an updated housing study to become available very soon.
The commissioners asked about the progress in getting the county’s housing rehabilitation program started – it was announced a year ago that the county would be receiving state funds to allocate toward owner-occupied rehab projects but those have yet to be received. Hurley said everything has been submitted to the state, “but all of the state’s projects have been delayed because of the COVID funds coming in. There have been a ton of applicants in the county, for this project – we are just waiting for the state.”
“So the matter before us is passing this resolution,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.
“We appreciate not only the funding from the county but also the participation in economic development by the commissioners themselves,” Hurley added.
The county commissioners unanimously passed the resolution.