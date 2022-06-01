County pandemic workers will not get $4,000 bonuses

YORK – With a split vote this week, the York County Commissioners voted against giving county employees who worked during the height of the COVID pandemic a $4,000 bonus.

Two weeks ago, Commissioner Jack Sikes brought forward the idea, saying he would like to give a $4,000 bonus to each county employee who worked during the “shut down” time of 2020.

He said the money could come from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the county has and will be receiving.

The county has already received $1.3 million from the federal government and will be receiving the same amount after they file the paperwork to receive it.

“This courthouse was one of a very few that stayed open to the public during that time,” Sikes said. “People came here from all over to get their driver’s licenses. I think that in itself is why this came up.”

Sikes recognized that certain expenditures are allowed from this money and COVID bonuses are included. He also noted that Seward and Hamilton Counties have already passed resolutions to allow for these bonuses – by split votes.

“I think it is important for our people and our employees are so important,” Sikes said. “We need to pay them so they don’t leave to go somewhere else. I bet no one turned their back on the $1,400 stimulus checks we received earlier. I think premium pay is important to prove we honor their service and this is the first time we can do this without taking money from the local tax base.”

Orval Stuhr of Waco, as a member of the audience, said he suggested “a more equitable disbursement. I’m not a fan of giving out money without a valid reason. These funds could benefit a wider portion of the tax base – in different ways. How about on the gravel roads where there are a lot of red flags where there are culvert problems and washouts, if the funds could be used for that. Or how about in some of our smaller towns – maybe we could distribute some of that money among the towns for projects like sewers or streets or some internet access issues. And maybe some money could be spent (on technology) which would allow for people to watch meetings and speak aloud to issues without being physically at county board meetings. And there are issues in the county with folks who can’t work because there isn’t enough daycare – not sure if those funds could be used for that. These ARPA funds, in my opinion, could be used to find areas that could benefit taxpayers who may have been affected, in a fiscally beneficial manner.”

Willard Peterson of Bradshaw also spoke to the matter, saying, “I’m asking the board to maybe consider this because this courthouse was open long before other courthouses were and maybe the board should consider allowing the funds for these bonuses.”

“I’m going to put this forward as a motion,” Sikes said. “The bonus would be $4,000, if they were working here during that time. It’s up to the board, I know you all have an opinion. I make a motion we pay the bonuses.”

“One thing to remember is that this would only be a small piece of the ARPA funds,” Peterson said. “You wouldn’t be using up all the money by any shape or form.”

“Yes, it wouldn’t be just this, but just a small piece of that money,” Sikes said.

“The bonuses would be a great morale booster for employees,” said York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim. “They kept the courthouse open, the jail in operation, roads taken care of, the sheriff’s department was working and keeping order, etc. Business owners and farmers got funds, this would be for our county employees.”

Sikes’ motion was seconded by Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

“I’ve been on the record saying the one piece I don’t care for about this is that it is not for everyone,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “I think our employees are great, I’ve fought for better wages for them. I support them. But when we start compiling this list of what we can do with this money, when you start looking at the roads and facilities that need work, it won’t be hard to spend. And again, these bonuses wouldn’t be for everyone – for example, only one person in the clerk’s office would get this because they were working during that time. The elected officials can’t have them because of state law. So only certain people would get the bonuses and certain others wouldn’t.”

“This would only be a small portion of the county’s ARPA money and if we went $4,000 and maybe 70 employees qualify, that would only be a small portion of the $2.6 million. We need to give these people something. It’s a one-time thing. All the employees are important but this is a time we can show our appreciation,” Bamesberger said.

Sikes and Bamesberger voted in favor of the $4,000 ARPA bonuses – Obermier, Kurt Bulgrin and Daniel Grotz voted against, so the motion failed.

