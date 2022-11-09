County officials selected, after an unorthodox year

YORK – All the York County elected officials have been selected for the next four years, as well as two county commissioners.

All of them ran unopposed in the General Election; however, there were aspects of this year’s process that hadn’t been seen before in York County and they continued in several waves.

A unique situation was in regards to the county treasurer position. Longtime York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo had filed to seek reelection and ran unopposed; unfortunately, she passed away this fall and her name was subsequently removed from the ballot. The county commissioners appointed Deputy York County Treasurer Megan Williams as the York County Treasurer, to fulfill Scavo’s term which officially ends at the end of this calendar year. Williams also filed as a write-in candidate for the position, before the Oct. 28 deadline, and received 1,081 votes in this week’s General Election. That means Williams will be sworn in, again, in January, for a four-year term as treasurer. As she has been elected now, the commissioners will not have to reappoint her or consider anyone else to appoint.

Another unique scenario this year was that longtime York County Assessor Ann Charlton announced she was not going to be seeking reelection. Sitting York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin filed his candidacy to run for assessor. He is the only person who filed to run. Then, at mid-year, Charlton announced she would be retiring and did so with several months left in her current term. At the time of Charlton’s retirement, then-Deputy York County Assessor Tami Norquest was sworn in as the assessor and will fulfill the rest of Charlton’s term which is until the end of the calendar year. Meanwhile, Bulgrin received 4,119 votes in Tuesday’s General Election and will take the oath of office, as the county assessor, in January. It is assumed that Norquest will again serve as the deputy assessor when January arrives. It should also be noted that when Bulgrin officially becomes assessor, someone will have to be appointed to fulfill the remaining two years of his current commissioner term.

And yet another unique scenario this year involved the York County Attorney’s office. Jon Lyons was the county attorney until a Nebraska high court determined the county commissioners had the ability to terminate his position after a legal battle had ensued. It should be noted Lyons had not filed to run for election. However, there was one lone candidate seeking the position – Gary Olson. Upon Lyons’ termination, Olson was appointed by the commissioners to fulfill the term until the end of this calendar year. As the lone candidate for the position in this year’s election cycle, York County voters cast 4,136 ballots in favor of Olson and he will take the oath of office in January as the county attorney for the next four years.

Commissioners Randy Obermier and Daniel Grotz ran unopposed for their positions.

Grotz was appointed in 2020 after the death of then-commissioner Paul Buller and is fulfilling that term. He chose to run as an incumbent and with 747 votes, he will be sworn in, in January, to a four-year term.

Obermier has been a member of the board of commissioners for a number of years and is currently serving as the commissioner chairman. He received 588 votes this week.

Earlier this year, longtime York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger announced he would not be seeking reelection. There were numerous candidates – all Republicans – who ran against each other in the Primary Election. Stan Boehr emerged as the victor in the Primary race and ran unopposed in the General Election. This week, he received 1,051 votes and will take the seat currently held by Bamesberger, in January.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka will serve another four years. He was opposed in the Primary Election but came away with the Republican nomination in May. He ran unopposed in the General Election and received 4,404 votes.

Longtime York County Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Stuebe received 4,180 votes and continue in her position. She ran unopposed.

York County Clerk Kelly Turner received 4,228 votes and will continue in her position. She ran unopposed.

York County Public Defender Dave Michel received 2,539 votes and will continue in his position. He ran unopposed.

York County Surveyor Rex Heiden received 4,205 votes and will continue in his position. He ran unopposed.