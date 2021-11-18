County officials seek 8%, plus cost of living raise, each year for the next 4-year term

YORK – It’s now time for the York County Commissioners to set the salaries for the elected county officials (sheriff, clerk, treasurer, assessor, attorney, public defender and clerk of the district court), for the next 4-year term of 2023-2026.
The salaries have to be determined before candidate filing starts for the 2022 election cycle.
The salaries are pre-set for the future before every election cycle.
Next year, each of those positions will be up for election.
“I just wanted you to know some of the elected county officials have been discussing wanting increases in salaries for these, our, positions,” York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka told the county board members this week. “There were conversations about asking for 5-8% salary increases, some also mentioned cost of living rate increases.
“Also discussed were the changes in training and education that have happened in recent years, as well as the longevity of officials and the increased expectations upon these positions,” Sheriff Vrbka continued. “And of course, we are talking about wage increases for future candidates and those who will hold these positions in the future.
“I was just asked if I would speak to the board about this, as the officials wanted to come forward with that information for consideration before you determine the salaries before the election in 2023,” Sheriff Vrbka said further. “We are just asking for you to consider this information.”
Sheriff Vrbka addressed the board during the officials’ forum portion of the meeting.
Later, during the slot in the agenda for this topic, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier noted the commissioners also have access to salary comparisons provided by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO).
“Today, this is on the agenda for discussion,” Obermier said. “The intent is to act on this at the end of the month. And we heard the sheriff provide information earlier.”
“We are all asking for an 8% raise, each year for four years, plus cost of living increases each year,” said York County Clerk Kelly Turner. “All the officials work hard, we do great jobs and we know we are also asking for raises for those who may be in our positions in the future. I feel we deserve it.”
“We need to make sure we can retain as well as attract quality people for these positions,” commented York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo.
Board members asked if the officials meant an 8% increase to be spread out over four years or each year.
“They are asking for an 8% increase each year plus a cost of living increase each year as well,” Obermier clarified.
There was also a question if the officials’ proposal was in comparison with the NACO pay study.