County officials seek 8%, plus cost of living raise, each year for the next 4-year term

YORK – It’s now time for the York County Commissioners to set the salaries for the elected county officials (sheriff, clerk, treasurer, assessor, attorney, public defender and clerk of the district court), for the next 4-year term of 2023-2026.

The salaries have to be determined before candidate filing starts for the 2022 election cycle.

The salaries are pre-set for the future before every election cycle.

Next year, each of those positions will be up for election.

“I just wanted you to know some of the elected county officials have been discussing wanting increases in salaries for these, our, positions,” York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka told the county board members this week. “There were conversations about asking for 5-8% salary increases, some also mentioned cost of living rate increases.

“Also discussed were the changes in training and education that have happened in recent years, as well as the longevity of officials and the increased expectations upon these positions,” Sheriff Vrbka continued. “And of course, we are talking about wage increases for future candidates and those who will hold these positions in the future.