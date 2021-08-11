County officials continue talk about Road 13 issues

“Well, maybe we can get their attention if you start giving out tickets and hitting their wallets,” Bulgrin aid. “We can either do nothing and try to get by or put a deputy out there. But that’s going to take a deputy away from other duties.”

“On Highway 34, yes, they are getting closer to the end of the project,” Keim said. “They are getting about a mile done a day. When they are done with that, they will do the approaches. Back to the Road J/Road 13 intersection, as Jack (Sikes) said, we could put up barricades but they would just throw them aside anyway and keep on going. And with Highway 34, the last email I had from the state is that they are having issues with people driving on the new concrete before it is cured out and then it has to be fixed. If all goes well, they might make it and be done with Highway 34, by Labor Day. Once that project is done, there will be no more issues with Road 13. Courtesy and patience for a few more weeks will go a long way.”