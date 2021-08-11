County officials continue talk about Road 13 issues

YORK – This year’s closure of Highway 34, from the Highway 81 bypass to the Henderson spur, due to construction, has created havoc on County Road 13 because of the heavy traffic.
Road 13 is not an official designated detour during the Highway 34 work – it just happens to be the route a lot of people are utilizing.
It has also highlighted issues on that road – regardless of the Highway 34 status – which have been brought to the York County Commissioners.
This week, during their regular meeting, York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said he received a complaint from a rural resident who also submitted names of others with that same complaint.
“Their traffic concern is at the intersection of Roads J and 13,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “In one instance, due to all the dust, a semi went through there and nearly hit another vehicle. I thought I’d bring this to your attention. I was just out there and the dust is creating a hazard.”
York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said there is a yield sign on the north side of that intersection, “but people just don’t want to look at it. I don’t know what to do. Sure, you could put up a stop sign there, but they won’t look at that either. We put signs out in the country for a reason – people just need to obey them. My suggestion is to have the sheriff’s department have a deputy sit out there and start writing tickets.”
“People don’t pay attention to the signs,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “If it’s that important of an intersection, we need to do something. Can you just close it temporarily?”
“Well, that is a main road right now,” Keim responded.
“Maybe close it for right now, if it’s so dangerous,” Sikes responded.
“Is this a problem involving local traffic or people from all over using it as an alternate route?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“There are a lot of people using it,” Sheriff Vrbka said, noting when he was out patrolling that road, himself, he saw a lot of out-of-county traffic.
“Well, maybe we can get their attention if you start giving out tickets and hitting their wallets,” Bulgrin aid. “We can either do nothing and try to get by or put a deputy out there. But that’s going to take a deputy away from other duties.”
“I’d rather see a stop sign be put in, instead of the yield sign,” the sheriff said.
“On Highway 34, they are closer to the end rather than the beginning, is that correct?” Commissioner Randy Obermier asked Keim.
“On Highway 34, yes, they are getting closer to the end of the project,” Keim said. “They are getting about a mile done a day. When they are done with that, they will do the approaches. Back to the Road J/Road 13 intersection, as Jack (Sikes) said, we could put up barricades but they would just throw them aside anyway and keep on going. And with Highway 34, the last email I had from the state is that they are having issues with people driving on the new concrete before it is cured out and then it has to be fixed. If all goes well, they might make it and be done with Highway 34, by Labor Day. Once that project is done, there will be no more issues with Road 13. Courtesy and patience for a few more weeks will go a long way.”