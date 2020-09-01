County looks at new dispatch equipment for public transit

YORK – The county’s going to be looking at new dispatching equipment for the public transportation program that not only will make better use of time, create more detailed and efficient record keeping, it will also help the county be in full compliance with federal requirements.

Lori Byers, director of the county’s aging services and public transportation program, explained to the county commissioners this past week, that when she started in 2006, “we used a pencil and paper to dispatch out our drivers. Boy, we’ve grown in numbers since then and we’ve grown by what we have to report to the Department of Transportation.”

She explained the details now being required in their reporting, “and the feds now say that if they don’t get this information they won’t give out money. The rural areas have had a hard time collecting this information. But now, we can move forward to ensure our data is clean and can be submitted to the feds. And we can also be more efficient as well.”

She said she attended a technology fair in Kearney where this equipment was being demonstrated and the equipment ranges in cost from $30,000 to $85,000.

The good news is that there is state and federal money to help pay for this required equipment and software. The key, she said, is applying for it now.