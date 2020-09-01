County looks at new dispatch equipment for public transit

YORK – The county’s going to be looking at new dispatching equipment for the public transportation program that not only will make better use of time, create more detailed and efficient record keeping, it will also help the county be in full compliance with federal requirements.
Lori Byers, director of the county’s aging services and public transportation program, explained to the county commissioners this past week, that when she started in 2006, “we used a pencil and paper to dispatch out our drivers. Boy, we’ve grown in numbers since then and we’ve grown by what we have to report to the Department of Transportation.”
She explained the details now being required in their reporting, “and the feds now say that if they don’t get this information they won’t give out money. The rural areas have had a hard time collecting this information. But now, we can move forward to ensure our data is clean and can be submitted to the feds. And we can also be more efficient as well.”
She said she attended a technology fair in Kearney where this equipment was being demonstrated and the equipment ranges in cost from $30,000 to $85,000.
The good news is that there is state and federal money to help pay for this required equipment and software. The key, she said, is applying for it now.
“The NDOT (Nebraska Department of Transportation) has a pool of money for the set-up fees which will probably be between $25,000 and $30,000, one time,” Byers explained. “Then there will be ongoing annual costs between $9,000 and $15,000 – there would be a 90/10 match and the DOT has money to pay the 90 percent. We could build our 10 percent into the budget or use our available funding we get from the United Way. This is very needed equipment/software to report accurately to the DOT and help us be more efficient. This would accurately count all that. I just wanted to let you know this is coming and to get your approval to start working on this.”
She said the DOT funding for the set-up costs would likely be available at an 80/20 match (the county’s share being the 20 percent), but it could be as high as 100 percent (all from the DOT) if they apply for it now.
“If we could get 100 percent of the funds for the start up, I’d be a lot more for this,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
The new system would also provide “credit cards” that customers would use, which would automatically be in sync with how their accounts are set up, how many rides have been paid for, if someone has a reduced rate, etc.
“We would be able to do all that, plus our dispatching would be done much more quickly,” Byers said.
“I think the 10 percent for the county’s ongoing fee is pretty reasonable,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
They gave her approval to start on the process and she will bring back more information when it becomes available.
Also during the county commissioners’ recent meeting:
• Commissioner Jack Sikes, who also sits on the board for the Four Corners Health Department, said the Four Corners board held an emergency meeting to discuss a grant application that could be used for a new office building for the health department.
• Commissioner Randy Obermier, who sits on the York County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, said the latest influx of lodging tax receipts “was just as we expected, it came in at about half of what came in at the same time last year. The numbers are down, as we expected, and we will probably continue to see that trend for a while.”
• Obermier also reported that there remains a list of change-orders for the courthouse renovation/expansion project which they will be going over in the near future.
• “In good news, we have a county close to us that has expressed interest in utilizing our emergency call center,” Obermier said. “We will start talking to them. We have a great call center and a terrific director and this is exactly what we hoped would happen after it was completed.” He did not disclose which county had expressed interest.
• Obermier also mentioned the recent award of a $500,000 grant to the county that will be used for an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program. He said they are looking at projects starting in the spring.
• The county board approved the reappointments of the following members of the York County Planning Commission: Roger Morris, Max Peterson, Aaron Kavan, Gary Eberle and Rod Matlock. York County Zoning Administrator Benjamin Dennis asked that they all be reappointed for the next three years, “as they all take this responsibility very seriously and the county appreciates their service.”
• In a split vote, the commissioners approved the annual contract between York County Aging Services and the York Area Senior Center. This year, it also included Aging Partners as a party to the contract. This contract sets forth the agreement that the county’s aging services pays a fee to the York senior center which allows the county agency to serve senior meals there. Voting against signing the contract were Commissioners Kurt Bulgrin and Paul Buller. Commissioners Sikes, Bamesberger and Obermier voted in favor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!