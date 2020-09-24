County Judge Linda Caster Senff to retire

YORK -- Nebraska County Court Judge Linda Caster Senff, of the 5th Judicial District and the York County Court, has announced her retirement effective Oct. 31.
Senff was appointed to the bench in 2005 and was retained in her position by area voters, most recently in 2014.
In her letter to the Governor and Chief Justice, Senff noted, “I am honored to have been part of the Nebraska Judicial Branch which is full of dedicated judges, lawyers and staff seeking to provide legal services and access to justice for everyone.”
During her 15 years on the bench, Senff volunteered on committees for both the Nebraska Supreme Court and the County Judges Association, including service on the Judicial Ethics Committee, Committee on Children and the Courts, and a select 2018 leadership group of judges working to provide consistent and transparent court records.
She is a Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellow, an honor based on the integrity and character of legal professionals who are dedicated to improving the administration of justice.
Judge Senff worked as a city attorney and deputy county attorney in Aurora from 1997-2005. She was in private practice from 1997-2005, in Aurora. From 1987-1997, she worked at the Douglas County Attorney’s office in Omaha and from 1983-1987, she worked at the Hall County Attorney’s office as a deputy attorney in Grand Island.
The first step in replacing Senff will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether or not, based on judicial workload statistics, her retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the county court bench of the Fifth Judicial District (Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York Counties).
If a vacancy is determined (which is usually is) the second step is the Judicial Nominating Commission which makes the judicial nominations. The names are then sent to the governor who makes the final decision regarding the judgeship.
