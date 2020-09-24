County Judge Linda Caster Senff to retire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK -- Nebraska County Court Judge Linda Caster Senff, of the 5th Judicial District and the York County Court, has announced her retirement effective Oct. 31.

Senff was appointed to the bench in 2005 and was retained in her position by area voters, most recently in 2014.

In her letter to the Governor and Chief Justice, Senff noted, “I am honored to have been part of the Nebraska Judicial Branch which is full of dedicated judges, lawyers and staff seeking to provide legal services and access to justice for everyone.”

During her 15 years on the bench, Senff volunteered on committees for both the Nebraska Supreme Court and the County Judges Association, including service on the Judicial Ethics Committee, Committee on Children and the Courts, and a select 2018 leadership group of judges working to provide consistent and transparent court records.

She is a Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellow, an honor based on the integrity and character of legal professionals who are dedicated to improving the administration of justice.