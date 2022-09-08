County inmate costs continue to be high

YORK – The costs of housing and caring for inmates in the county’s custody continue to be high and a consistent area of concern for the county commissioners.

The county board members again discussed this ongoing situation, as the bi-weekly claims continue to be bogged down with high medical and dental bills as well as out-of-county housing fees because the jail here is too full.

“Yes, that one thing that plagues us is still the cost for county prisoners,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.

“There was a fairly significant bill this time around for Bryan Medical, I see,” commented Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “In the past, I know we’ve worked with them and I assumed that already happened here.”

“Yes, that’s the case. We do pay Medicare rates and Josh (Captain Gillespie with the York County Sheriff’s Department) negotiated with them,” Obermier said. “It’s unfortunate, but when we have someone in jail that needs that level of care, that’s where we are at.”

This week, the commissioners were presented with the following inmate-related bills: Bryan Heart, $1,165; Bryan Medical Center, $33,395; Eyecare Associates, $244; Hamilton County Sheriff (housing off-site), $1,950; Inpatient Physician Associates, $311; North Central Radiology, $66.24; Radiology Associates, $92; Sysco, $723.55; US Foods, $1,014,16; York General Hospital, $4,051.45. The total, for this last two-week period, just in this arena of paying outside entities, was $43,011 and change.

“One thing I think we need to look at, with our interlocal agreements, such as with Seward County to patrol Interstate 80 – I think we need to look at whether that interlocal agreement actually created more expenses instead of created savings,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “Those people off the interstate are landing in our jail, we are having to feed them and house them and just look at the medical care! I think that’s something our board needs to look at.”

“I do feel that with our current county attorney and personnel in that office, I think we will see some turn-around in that aspect,” offered Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I think now that we have someone else in that office, things might get better.”

“Yes, it sounds like they are working hard to do that,” Bulgrin responded.

Regarding the changing of the guard in the county attorney’s office, Obermier also wanted to make a comment during the officials’ forum portion of their meeting about the recent ruling from appeals court that upheld a federal court decision in favor of the county commissioners over former county attorney, John Lyons.

“They denied the case against us, the attorneys were elated,” Obermier said. “We should be elated. It’s been a challenging year, but we always felt we were right and the court agreed. Hopefully this is all done now and we can move on from this. The former county attorney can refile his case, but hasn’t so far.”