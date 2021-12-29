County gets alleged fine for not shutting off heat to courthouse, old 80s agreement cited

YORK – A strange situation stemming from terribly cold temperatures last February has resulted in the county being notified there is a $17,000 fine for refusing to turn off natural gas service to the courthouse and subsequently the jail.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier explained the odd and potentially expensive situation, which apparently started with an agreement signed in the early 1980s.

“It’s been almost a year, since the February storm and the terribly cold temperatures we experienced,” Obermier began, as he addressed his fellow board members.

“So, on a Friday night after 6 p.m., I was contacted by the natural gas company and asked to turn off the natural gas service, the heat, to the courthouse,” Obermier explained. “I said no, because of the jail and the need to provide heat for the inmates.

“Now, 10 months later, they have informed me the county is being fined $17,000 because of that,” Obermier said. “They said we have an ‘interruptible service contract,’ which they said must have been signed by a prior county board, back in the 1980s, when this building was constructed and the service was started.”