County gets alleged fine for not shutting off heat to courthouse, old 80s agreement cited

YORK – A strange situation stemming from terribly cold temperatures last February has resulted in the county being notified there is a $17,000 fine for refusing to turn off natural gas service to the courthouse and subsequently the jail.
York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier explained the odd and potentially expensive situation, which apparently started with an agreement signed in the early 1980s.
“It’s been almost a year, since the February storm and the terribly cold temperatures we experienced,” Obermier began, as he addressed his fellow board members.
“So, on a Friday night after 6 p.m., I was contacted by the natural gas company and asked to turn off the natural gas service, the heat, to the courthouse,” Obermier explained. “I said no, because of the jail and the need to provide heat for the inmates.
“Now, 10 months later, they have informed me the county is being fined $17,000 because of that,” Obermier said. “They said we have an ‘interruptible service contract,’ which they said must have been signed by a prior county board, back in the 1980s, when this building was constructed and the service was started.”
Obermier said a representative of the natural gas provider told him the county has two options – the county can pay the $17,000 fine (for going against the alleged old contract), or go into an uninterruptible service contract that will create an increase of $7,000 a year for natural gas service.
“Or we can get stubborn and say, ‘Hey, where was it signed back in the early 80s, when the building was built?’” Obermier continued.
“I don’t even know we can legally pay this fine,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin who was referring to state statutes regarding the timeframe fines or consequences can be filed after a situation or incident.
“And there are questions if such a contract even exists,” Bulgrin added.
“This fine was not presented until a couple of weeks ago,” Obermier noted.
“I would like to have them come here, in person, explain their information and show us their documentation,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“If we had a county attorney, that person should be involved in this,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.
“Even if we were in a contract like that, $17,000 seems to be outrageous,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “Because we continued to run the heat, did they run out of gas? I don’t think so.”
“And if we don’t pay the fine, the extra $7,000 per year almost sounds like blackmail,” said Commissioner Sikes.
“With all of this, it also brought up another issue as to whether we are comfortable having just one source of heat, as we don’t have a back-up for another source,” Obermier said.
There were also questions about how the gas company came up with the $17,000 calculation, as far as the fine they want to impose.
“If we sign an uninterruptible contract, what guarantee do we have the supply will always be there?” added Bamesberger.
“I also asked how many times this has ever happened and the people I talked with, who have been with the company for a very long time, said they have never seen this happen,” Obermier said. “I think we should seek some legal counsel,.”
“And we can subpoena the contract, let them produce it,” Sikes added.
The commissioners agreed that legal advice should be sought in the matter.
“And I still don’t think we have legal authority to pay this fine anyhow,” Bulgrin said.
The matter was tabled until more information can be gathered – including whether the county has a decades-old “interruptible contract” and how the existence of the jail changes the dynamic of any sort of alleged prior arrangement.