County employees will get insurance rebates

YORK – York County employees who have traditional insurance policies through their work will be receiving a rebate back, in the last pay period of December.

During the regular meeting of the York County Commissioners, Chairman Randy Obermier explained how the county got a $15,000 rebate from its health insurance carrier last year. This year, the rebate will be $30,000.

While the county itself gets the rebate, the commissioners voted in favor of also giving $200 rebates to each employee who uses the insurance – stressing they need to have the “traditional policy” in order to qualify. He said about 75% of the employees who take the county’s insurance will qualify for the rebate.

Also during this week’s meeting, Jim Jackson of rural McCool Junction addressed the commissioners regarding his opposition to the proposed solar project in his township, near McCool Junction.

“I come here as a spokesperson for my family,” Jackson said. “We have no one who will advocate for us and no funds for advertising. I’m here to say this, to defend this for my ancestors.”

Jackson told the commissioners that 18% of the land in the United States is irrigated cropland, “and we can’t cover that with solar panels.” He also talked about the value of York County soils.

“My ancestors came here after the Civil War,” Jackson said, explaining how they boarded a train to come to Nebraska, “and when the tracks ran out at Fairmont, they just traveled eight miles to the north to where we are today.”

He also talked about how his great-grandmother was the first person, in 1876, to be buried in Greenwood Cemetery.

“I marvel at the fortitude they had,” Jackson said. “Please remember us, we are in this fight and we don’t have thousands of employees and unlimited funds like they do. As a landowner, we know you aren’t supposed to put manure next to your neighbor.”

Also during this week’s meeting, the board signed off on grant applications to fund the county’s juvenile diversion program in 2024 and they approved the appointment of Jeff Steckman to the York County Extension Board.

The commissioners also took on the task of approving the county’s official depositories for the next year, which included all the local banks.