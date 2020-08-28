County continues contract for mass notification system

YORK – York County will continue a contract with the company called Nixle which provides a mass notification system that alerts residents when there is a law enforcement situation, severe weather and other types of emergencies in this immediate area.

Gary Peterson, the county’s emergency manager, said this continues to be the most cost effective provider – “most are $6,000 a year and this one is about $2,400 a county per year.”

Seward and York Counties do this together, which each paying in the $2,400 range.

They simply enter the contract together – each county’s residents only get notifications pertaining to their home county.

In York County, Peterson explained, the emergency notifications are only done by texts and emails – no direct phone calls.

“It’s been a good system, local law enforcement uses it a lot,” Peterson said.

Local law enforcement has used it to notify the public about suspects at large, escapees, someone being in danger, etc.