County continues contract for mass notification system

YORK – York County will continue a contract with the company called Nixle which provides a mass notification system that alerts residents when there is a law enforcement situation, severe weather and other types of emergencies in this immediate area.
Gary Peterson, the county’s emergency manager, said this continues to be the most cost effective provider – “most are $6,000 a year and this one is about $2,400 a county per year.”
Seward and York Counties do this together, which each paying in the $2,400 range.
They simply enter the contract together – each county’s residents only get notifications pertaining to their home county.
In York County, Peterson explained, the emergency notifications are only done by texts and emails – no direct phone calls.
“It’s been a good system, local law enforcement uses it a lot,” Peterson said.
Local law enforcement has used it to notify the public about suspects at large, escapees, someone being in danger, etc.
“This is done through voluntary sign-up,” Peterson explained. “We promote its availability when we can – we are up to over 1,200 people being signed up for this service in York County. It is also linked to the National Weather Service as well, so they send out severe weather alerts. And this is a very user friendly system, it has worked well for us.”
He also noted that there are also about 1,200 users in Seward County.
“I think it is a great system, I’m one of the 1,200 who have signed up,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.
The commissioners voted unanimously to continue the service, with Nixle as the provider.
To receive text message notifications, simply text YORKALERT to 888-777 for York County general notifications.
Text YORKDOWNTOWN to 888-777 for City of York downtown notifications.
Text YORKWEATHER to 888-777 for severe weather notifications.
Visit yorkcounty.ne.gov (the county’s official website) to sign up for email notifications, under the Emergency Alerts quick link. YORKDOWNTOWN and YORKWEATHER alerts are not available by email on the website. If someone wishes to receive emails for those two groups, they can call 402-362-4927 and ask for Leila Luft.
