County considers storm shelters as use for some COVID dollars

YORK – The county has more than $2 million in federal COVID relief dollars available. So far, the commissioners haven’t had any concrete discussions about how that money might be used.

There are a lot of stipulations as to what qualifies, and those stipulations are still being explored.

But this past week, the idea of maybe using some of it for community storm shelters throughout the county was brought up.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told the other board members that during the recent “15-minute tornado warning (on Dec. 15), the emergency call center started getting calls about the York City Auditorium being locked. People said they went there to find shelter, because that’s where they thought they should go. In the past, the city auditorium was designated, as I understand it, as a storm shelter for those who needed a place to go.

