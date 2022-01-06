County considers storm shelters as use for some COVID dollars

YORK – The county has more than $2 million in federal COVID relief dollars available. So far, the commissioners haven’t had any concrete discussions about how that money might be used.
There are a lot of stipulations as to what qualifies, and those stipulations are still being explored.
But this past week, the idea of maybe using some of it for community storm shelters throughout the county was brought up.
York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told the other board members that during the recent “15-minute tornado warning (on Dec. 15), the emergency call center started getting calls about the York City Auditorium being locked. People said they went there to find shelter, because that’s where they thought they should go. In the past, the city auditorium was designated, as I understand it, as a storm shelter for those who needed a place to go.
“So, upon them calling, we brought them in here, into the courthouse, into the basement,” Obermier said, regarding the day the December tornado warning was issued. “And that’s fine, but our sheriff’s department and emergency call center people don’t need to worry about the basement in situations like that. They had a lot of other stuff to do and things going on at that time.
“So that made me wonder if we should use some of the ARCA money to build shelters in different places in the county,” Obermier said further. ”That might be something we want to look at.”
Self-standing tornado shelters are already used in the county – mostly through emergency management grants. These are individualized shelters that can withstand a tornado and can be built to accommodate different numbers of people – from large scale to individual family sizes.
He said his idea would be to look at installing some in communities where an established storm shelter for the public doesn’t exist.
It’s expected that a healthy amount of discussion will take place over the next few months regarding how the county will use its share of federal COVID relief dollars.