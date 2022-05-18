County considers accepting donated vehicle from the city

YORK – York County Aging/Transportation Services has received an offer from the City of York regarding a vehicle that would be donated by the city to the county, for use by the transportation program.

The York County Commissioners are considering it.

Lori Byers, the director of York County Aging/Transportation Services, told the board this week that there have been a lot more transportation needs that cannot be met – because of the lack of vehicles, due to the fact the agency hasn’t been able to receive vehicles already promised by the Nebraska Department of Transportation because of supply chain issues.

“And I’ve been part of a group that’s been meeting with Four Corners and other agencies about health-related needs in the community, with transportation needs being a big one,” Byers explained. “As you know, we are short of vehicles because of availability. And when talking about a solution of using used vehicles in the meantime, York City Administrator Sue Crawford offered a city vehicle to us. It was a police vehicle that has been decommissioned. It is a Ford Explorer and it would be very helpful. It would certainly help us not have to deny rides because of unavailability. I recommend we accept this contribution. She also offered some maintenance money as well. They are retiring the vehicle and it could provide services for ambulatory individuals.”

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked what year the vehicle is and how many miles it has on it. Byers said she didn’t have that information.

“I guess I would be apprehensive without that information,” Bulgrin said. “You know, we have tried to do that with old sheriff’s vehicles in the past and then we run into all those maintenance issues. I guess I’d like some more information.”

“This would be a temporary thing, until we get our new vehicle,” Byers said.

The new vehicle the county is waiting on was ordered two years ago and has not yet arrived – although there have been projections from the state it might come by the end of this calendar year.

“This vehicle would be mostly used after 5 p.m., to take people home from the emergency room and those types of things,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes, who sits on the Aging Services board. “When it comes to these types of vehicles, the oil is changed regularly, the tires are always kept up to standard. These vehicles aren’t junk. She (Dr. Crawford) was kind enough to offer this to us and it wouldn’t be taken on trips out of town.”

“The vehicle looks really nice and well maintained,” Byers said.

There were questions about whether the vehicle ownership would be completely turned over to the county or if it would be a loaner from the city.

“It would become a county vehicle,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “I would think we would need some sort of agreement, spelling out all the conditions, with more details. I’d like to see something in writing and with those details.”

Commissioner Daniel Grotz agreed, saying he was about to suggest the exact same thing.

“My understanding is that we would get the title to the vehicle and then we would dispose of it at the end of life,” Byers noted.

The board tabled the matter until their next meeting, so Byers can get more information and a written agreement with the city, more clearly spelling out the arrangement. All the commissioners voted to table the matter, with the exception of Commissioner Sikes.

