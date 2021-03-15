County considering public transit rides to additional cities

YORK – County officials are considering expanding the public transit offerings for local clients that would provide rides to other cities, more than what is currently offered.
This would be for trips to Omaha, Hastings, Kearney, Grand Island and Lincoln for medical appointments, as an example.
Lori Byers, the director of the county’s aging services, explained this week to the York County Commissioners that she doesn’t want “to change our fares for our regular routes we have now. But now is the time for us to make changes in our system, if we want to, as now is the time we are applying again for federal funding. We do have requests for trips that we can’t do now, because of the way we are set up currently.
“For example, right now, we don’t go to Omaha at all and we only go to Lincoln on a certain day of the week,” Byers explained. “But people have doctor visits on different days and in different locations, and if we could offer that service, we could then better meet our clients’ needs for doctoring. I would like the ability to offer that.”
She suggested possibly a $20 round trip fee for such trips.
“And we would keep our $12 round trip fee for our trips to Lincoln on Thursdays,” Byers said. “We could change, add the other trips for $20 round trip fees, for those trips that are outside our normal routes.”
She also noted the agency will soon be receiving a new vehicle.
“What we need to do today is for you to sign a resolution saying we are going to apply for funding and then we will need to hold a public hearing” regarding the additions to services, she explained to the county board.
The commissioners passed the resolution, saying they would be submitting the application for federal funding – which is done every two years.
“With the staff you now have and the vehicles you now have, are you comfortable with providing these additional trips?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.
“Yes,” Byers said. “It would have to be on a first come, first serve basis and would have to be done as it allows. You have to remember also that this could be for trips to Kearney, Hastings, Grand Island as well, and a lot of those riders who would utilize this service are in wheelchairs and many have no other way to get to these appointments they need.”
The public hearing will be scheduled for the near future.