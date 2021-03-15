County considering public transit rides to additional cities

YORK – County officials are considering expanding the public transit offerings for local clients that would provide rides to other cities, more than what is currently offered.

This would be for trips to Omaha, Hastings, Kearney, Grand Island and Lincoln for medical appointments, as an example.

Lori Byers, the director of the county’s aging services, explained this week to the York County Commissioners that she doesn’t want “to change our fares for our regular routes we have now. But now is the time for us to make changes in our system, if we want to, as now is the time we are applying again for federal funding. We do have requests for trips that we can’t do now, because of the way we are set up currently.

“For example, right now, we don’t go to Omaha at all and we only go to Lincoln on a certain day of the week,” Byers explained. “But people have doctor visits on different days and in different locations, and if we could offer that service, we could then better meet our clients’ needs for doctoring. I would like the ability to offer that.”

She suggested possibly a $20 round trip fee for such trips.

