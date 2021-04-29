County commissioners to take action on Second Amendment declaration

YORK – The York County Commissioners will take action Tuesday, on a resolution that makes York County a designated “Second Amendment County.”

The board members discussed the topic during their last meeting and it appears they will be moving toward approval when they meet in regular session next Tuesday, May 4.

More than 70 of the state’s 93 counties and the state itself have been declared Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

The proclamation is symbolic and reaffirms the state’s and counties’ support for the right to bear arms.

Both York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and York County Attorney John Lyons said they support the declaration and protection of the Second Amendment.

A number of individuals also spoke in favor of the resolution, before the commissioners’ last meeting, saying they felt that while this proclamation is symbolic right now, it might mean even more in the future if federal executive orders reach down into local rights and laws.

The commissioners said they wanted to hear more input from York County residents in the matter, before passing a resolution.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda: