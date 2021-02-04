County commissioners to review the one- and six-year road program

YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their annual one- and six-year road program public hearing when they meet in regular session next Tuesday morning, Feb. 9.

The one- and six-year plan outlines proposed construction, reconstruction and repair projects – for roads, bridges, culverts, ditches, etc. – that need to be done in this fiscal year, as priorities. And it outlines projects to be “put on the shelf” for future years – prioritizing them as necessary but not to be taken on immediately.

The proposed outline is brought to the county commissioners by the road department and York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim.

Keim will present the proposed plan to the county board.

The public can attend the meeting and make comments as to what they would like to see as priorities in the future – before the county commissioners take action to adopt the plan.

The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners will consider a proposal for budget and audit work in 2021 and 2022 from Regier Carr and Monroe LLP CPAs. This will come after they discuss and act on releasing the contract with Contryman, which has done the budget and audit for the county for a number of years.