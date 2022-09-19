County commissioners to hold budget hearing

YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their annual budget hearing on Tuesday when they meet in regular session.

The public hearing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers on the main floor of the courthouse.

The commissioners have already agreed to take $1,250,000 from the county’s inheritance tax fund in order to meet lid requirements.

In doing so, they were able to avoid a LB 644 special hearing prior to their regular public hearing.

If the county would have had had more than a 2% tax asking increase, they would have had to adhere to the Property Tax Request Act that was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 and takes effect this year. The Act requires postcards to be sent to each parcel owner that would include details about the proposed increases and location information for a special hearing, where the increases have to be explained.

This year’s county budget requests were higher than normal, including requests for additional personnel and pay raises, as well as increases due to fuel costs, inflationary results and supply chain issues.

Also during Tuesday’s regular meeting:

• The commissioners will discuss how to move forward with the county treasurer’s position. Last week, the county received the news that York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo had passed away. Upon her passing, a vacancy in that position has been created. It is up to the county board to fill that position for the remainder of the active term, which is until the end of the year.

Because Scavo was running unopposed for the position in this election cycle, the position will become officially vacant in January and an appointment will have to be made at that time as well.

• The commissioners will have more discussion about filling the position of county assessor, upon the recent retirement of Ann Charlton. They have already discussed appointing the deputy county assessor as such, to fulfill the current term until the end of the year. They postponed their final decision in order to get legal advice from the county attorney’s office. Kurt Bulgrin is currently running unopposed for the position in this election cycle and will take the position in January.

• The county board members will revisit the interlocal agreements being proposed with Butler, Hamilton and Platte Counties for housing inmates. The York County Jail has been at and over capacity for their last few years and inmates have consistently had to be held in other jurisdictions. The county has different agreements with other counties, regarding pay per inmate per day and services that are required. These interlocal agreements were sent to the county attorney’s office for review before the commissioners make a final decision.

• The commissioners will consider an updated drug and alcohol policy for York County Public Transportation.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. – again, with the budget hearing to be held at 10:30 a.m.