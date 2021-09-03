County commissioners to hold budget hearing Tuesday

YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold the official public budget hearing for the 2021-22 fiscal year next Tuesday afternoon, starting at 1:30 p.m.

They will discuss nuances of this year’s proposed budget, as well as hear from taxpayers, consider its adoption and a special hearing to set the final tax request.

This will be a separate part of the regular meeting of the county board – as the rest of the business at hand will take place during the regular morning session.

The budget hearing will be held in the commissioners’ chambers, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.

Also on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 a.m.:

• The commissioners will consider authorizing the emergency manager to submit a hazard mitigation notice of interest for a safe room to be granted and installed at the Aging Services facility.

• They will consider an operating agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

• The board will likely go into executive session “to receive advice from legal counsel on a personnel matter and for the protection of the public’s interest.” And they are scheduled for a hearing “regarding York County Attorney John Lyons (personnel matter).