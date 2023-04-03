YORK – The York County Commissioners will have an extremely light agenda on Tuesday, April 4, when they meet in regular session.

Most of the agenda will be dedicated to typical business, such as considering payroll and vendor claims, as well as funding transfers if needed.

They will also discuss and act on a pledge security to Midwest Bank in the amount of $2 million and consider general assistance requests if there are any.

The only point of discussion in the agenda is regarding the position of zoning administrator. Currently, the position is filled by Deputy York County Attorney Christopher Johnson.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse.