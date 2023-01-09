County commissioners to choose leadership for 2023

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be holding their reorganizational meeting for the new year when they meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10. As part of that annual formality, they will also be choosing their leadership for 2023 – being the chairman and vice-chairman for the board of commissioners and the board of equalization.

The current chairman is Commissioner Randy Obermier and the current vice-chairman is Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

Historically, the same chairman and vice-chairman are chosen for both the board of commissioners and for the same body when they convene as a board of equalization.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first for Commissioner Stan Boehr, who was elected in the General Election for District 3. Boehr took the oath of office this past Thursday and will be representing that district in the county for the next four years.

There is also a current vacancy on the county board – the seat that was long held by Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. He represented District 2. This past Thursday, Bulgrin took the oath of office as the new York County Assessor, as he won the seat in last year’s election cycle. Seeing how two years still remain in Bulgrin’s term, someone will have to be appointed to fulfill the remainder of that term.

The commissioners will ask interested persons living in District 2 to send in their applications/resumes and then an interview process will take place. The person to ultimately fulfill the rest of that commissioner term will be chosen by a panel consisting of the county treasurer, county clerk and county attorney.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda for the commissioners:

• The board will consider general assistance applications.

• Payroll and vendor claims will be reviewed.

• The board will consider authorizing the chairman to sign emergency declarations and closures of the courthouse when and if it is warranted.

• The commissioners will go on their quarterly jail visit.

• The commissioners will meet as the board of equalization to consider striking a parcel from the tax rolls as uncollectible.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.