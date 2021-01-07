County commissioners take oath of office

YORK – York County Commissioners Kurt Bulgrin, Jack Sikes and Daniel Grotz took the oath of office Thursday morning.

They were sworn in by Clerk Magistrate Kathy Barnes in the York County Courtroom.

In attendance for the oath of office were a number of county officials, including Commissioners Randy Obermier and Bill Bamesberger.

Commissioners Bulgrin and Sikes were reelected in the 2020 General Election. Both ran unopposed.

Their terms are for four years.

Bulgrin represents District 2 and Sikes represents District 5.

Both Bulgrin and Sikes have been on the county board for several terms and each has served as the commissioner chairman in the past.

Commissioner Grotz was appointed earlier this week, on Tuesday, to fill the vacancy created in District 1 by the unexpected death of Commissioner Paul Buller. This term has two years remaining before it is up for election.

When the York County Commissioners meet in regular session next Tuesday, Jan. 12, they will go through their reorganizational procedures for 2021. This will include appointing a chairman and vice-chairman, as well as making committee assignments.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.