County commissioners move county attorney’s case against them to federal court

They say yes, the court has original jurisdiction of this action, but this action “is one that may be removed to this (higher) court by the defendants.”

The commissioners say further, “On the same day plaintiff filed his complaint (Sept. 20), he filed a motion for temporary injunction and/or temporary restraining order, and set that matter for hearing the same day. At that hearing, three affidavits were received by the York County District Court. The District Court entered an order granting the temporary injunction that same day.

“On Sept. 23, the plaintiff (Lyons) filed praecipes for summons requesting service by certified mail against each defendant and the district court issued those summonses that same day.

“No defendant in this action was served prior to Sept. 27,” they say further.

“On or about Sept. 28, all district court judges in the Fifth Judicial District were recused by court action and Judge Ryan Post was assigned to serve as District Court Judge in this matter.

“Other than those filings, no other process, order, or other pleading in this action has been received by the defendants. Thirty days have not yet expired since the defendants first received a copy of the summonses and complaint.”