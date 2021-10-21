County commissioners move county attorney’s case against them to federal court

YORK – The York County Commissioners, as defendants in a case filed against them by York County Attorney John Lyons, have filed notice that the case will be moved from district court to federal court.
The commissioners filed the notice of removal on Wednesday, Oct. 20 – indicating they want all further actions and activity within this case to be heard, considered and determined in the higher court.
The notice of removal says “defendants (the commissioners) file this notice of removal without waiving any defenses, objections, exceptions or obligations that may exist in its favor in state or federal court, including but not limited to plaintiff’s failure to state a claim on one or more of its causes of action.”
The filing says pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 1441, the defendants can have this case moved from district court to federal court.
The commissioners’ filing for removal to the higher court re-examines the activity in the case of John Lyons vs. the York County Commissioners as a board and as individuals.
On Sept. 20, Lyons filed a complaint against them in York County District Court. “The plaintiff’s complaint requested (1) declaratory and injunctive relief based on allegations relating to the interpretation of Nebraska statutes; (2) declaratory and injunctive relief based on allegations relating to the interpretation of the United States Constitution; and (3) an award of attorney fees and costs,” the commissioners say in their filing.
They say yes, the court has original jurisdiction of this action, but this action “is one that may be removed to this (higher) court by the defendants.”
The commissioners say further, “On the same day plaintiff filed his complaint (Sept. 20), he filed a motion for temporary injunction and/or temporary restraining order, and set that matter for hearing the same day. At that hearing, three affidavits were received by the York County District Court. The District Court entered an order granting the temporary injunction that same day.
“On Sept. 23, the plaintiff (Lyons) filed praecipes for summons requesting service by certified mail against each defendant and the district court issued those summonses that same day.
“No defendant in this action was served prior to Sept. 27,” they say further.
“On or about Sept. 28, all district court judges in the Fifth Judicial District were recused by court action and Judge Ryan Post was assigned to serve as District Court Judge in this matter.
“Other than those filings, no other process, order, or other pleading in this action has been received by the defendants. Thirty days have not yet expired since the defendants first received a copy of the summonses and complaint.”
This entire matter stems from an earlier resolution signed by the commissioners that laid out the expectations that the county attorney cannot be in private practice due to the commitments of the job of being the York County Attorney. This sitting Board of Commissioners denied permission, with formal action, for Lyons to serve as Clay County Attorney while still being York County Attorney – yet, the next day he signed a contract with Clay County. Lyons says he does not have a private practice and the Clay County Attorney position does not classify as such.
The county commissioners later scheduled a special meeting to take a vote on whether or not to remove Lyons from the seat of York County Attorney, as he was appointed to the position. But the court hearing held during late business hours the day before prevented them from taking that action because Lyons had obtained the temporary restraining/injunction order. Lyons argues they cannot remove him from office by taking a vote of the board.
In this matter, the county commissioners are being legally represented by Woods Aitken LLP in Lincoln.
In this matter, Lyons is being legally represented by Husch Blackwell LLP in Omaha.