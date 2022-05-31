County commissioners fire county attorney following federal court ruling

YORK – Late Friday afternoon, May 27, the federal court in Nebraska ruled in favor of the York County Commissioners, lifting an injunction and dismissing a claim from York County Attorney John Lyons that they had no legal ability to fire him. Tuesday morning, the commissioners – sitting in formal session – voted unanimously to terminate Lyons’ position as York County Attorney and it became effective immediately.

During their regular meeting, the board went into executive session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss the matter with their legal counsel. Following the executive session, they took a five-minute recess and then went back into regular session.

Prior to taking a vote, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said he wanted made a statement on the record.

“Prior to the vote relating to Mr. Lyons’ continued appointment as York County Attorney, we want to outline some of the past history of events that led us to today,” Obermier said. “On August 25, 20921, a hearing notice was issued to Mr. Lyons relating to the potential termination of his employment. While the hearing was initially set for Sept. 7, at 11 a.m., it was postponed by the agreement of the parties until Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. Mr. Lyons requested that the Sept. 15 hearing be held in open session and the board planned to offer Mr. Lyons the opportunity to respond to the allegations against him, which Mr. Lyons knew. However, at approximately 10 a.m., on Sept. 15, Mr. Lyons’ attorney contacted the attorneys for the board and informed them for the first time that Mr. Lyons did not plan to participate in the hearing. Rather, the attorney asked that his letter be considered Mr. Lyons’ submission with regard to the hearing. The board considered the letter submitted together with the other information and evidence it had gathered. However, a vote on that matter was to be held on Sept. 15. Rather, given the seriousness of the matter, the board intended to consider and review the information presented by Mr. Lyons and hold its vote at a later meeting of the board on Sept. 21, at which all members would have been able to be physically present.

“As set forth more fully in the hearing notice, Mr. Lyons had been informed for months that he may be terminated from his job as the county attorney for York County for the reason set forth in that notice,” Obermier said. “Generally speaking, those reasons included that Mr. Lyons signed a contract with Clay County to serve as its interim county attorney for at least six months but renewable at 12-month intervals. The Clay County contract was signed by Mr. Lyons on July 28, 2021, the day after the York County Board of Commissioners unanimously declined to allow Mr. Lyons to devote less than his full time to the legal work of York County.

“Mr. Lyons’ actions entering the Clay County contract violated his agreement with York County to serve as its county attorney,” Obermier continued.

Obermier said when Lyons was appointed to the position, “it was made clear he would be required to devote his full time to the legal work of York County, and he acknowledged he understood that expectation prior to be appointed. This agreement was in accordance with Resolution 17-45 which was passed by the board in 20178. This resolution stated the board required the county attorney position to remain full time with no private practice allowed except as authorized by the board. And this resolution was passed in accordance with state statutes which say a county can specify that a county attorney devote his or her full time to the legal work of the county and not engage in the private practice of law directly or indirectly.

“Prior to the vote taking place, John Lyons obtained an injunction stopping the vote scheduled in September of 2021. However, on May 27, 2022, the United States Federal Court vacated that injunction and also dismissed all of Mr. Lyons’ claims against the board. As such, we are now ready to move forward with on the vote to terminate Mr. Lyons’ employment effective immediately.”

Following Obermier’s statement, Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin made a motion to terminate Lyons’ position as York County Attorney. His motion was seconded by Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

“I do want to say that during our earlier recess, we reached out to Seward County to see if they would be willing to step in and help us and they said they are willing to help during the interim,” Obermier added.

A vote was taken and it was unanimously to terminate Lyons from that position.

Shortly afterward, the sheriff’s department was asked to inform Lyons of the commissioners’ decision and request he begin the process of vacating his office, the courthouse and to cease acting as the county attorney.

“This last weekend was not an easy one for some of us but I truly believe what we have done is right for York County,” Obermier said.

It should be noted that Lyons did not file to run for election to this office for the term of 2023-2027 and the sole candidate – Gary Olson – was ultimately elected for that term as he appeared alone on the Primary Election ballot and the same case will be true in the General Election.

That means there is currently a vacancy in the county attorney’s office, which exists for the term that will end at the end of 2022. An attorney will have to be appointed to fulfill the remainder of that term, until January when Olson takes office.

