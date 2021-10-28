County Commissioners file counter claim against county attorney, ask for his removal from office

YORK – The York County Commissioners – as a board and as individuals – have filed their answer, affirmative defenses and counter claims in the lawsuit earlier filed by York County Attorney John Lyons.
And in their counter claim, they ask that Lyons be removed from his position in York County.
That lawsuit is now pending in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska.
The county commissioners also provided to the public an official statement in the matter:
“As a general matter, the board does not believe that the claims brought by Mr. Lyons have any merit. Beyond that, though, the board further believes that Mr. Lyons materially breached the agreement reached between him and the board relating to his appointment as York County’s Attorney in a number of ways and must be removed from office because of his breach(es) of contract and/or because he is failing to properly or fully perform the duties he was appointed to perform.”
The counter claim filed by the commissioners say they did seek to have a vote relating to whether Lyons should be terminated from his position as county through “non-judicial means and affirmatively state that such action is proper as the plaintiff (Lyons) was not elected to his position but was appointed and materially breached the agreement governing that appointment.”
In Lyons’ complaint against the commissioners, he stated he faced damages if the commissioners were to be removed from office with a vote, and he asks for damages to be paid to him by the county. In their response, the commissioners say “any damages suffered by the plaintiff are a result of his own conduct and are therefore barred.” And they ask further that they (the defendants) be awarded their attorney fees and costs.
In their counter claims, they assert that an earlier resolution (passed in 2017) bars the York County Attorney from having private practice and it must be a full time position, unless authorized by the board. They say further that Lyons was appointed to serve as York County Attorney in December of 2019.
“Prior to that appointment, the board made it clear to the plaintiff (Lyons) that if appointed, he would be required to devote his full time to the legal work of York County and the plaintiff acknowledged that he understood and agreed to that requirement prior to being appointed.
“Recognizing the prior agreement reached in connection with his employment, on or about July 19, 2021, the plaintiff requested that the York County Board of Commissioners allow him to serve as Clay County Attorney,” the commissioners say in their counter claim. “In the written request, the plaintiff acknowledged that he promised not to engage in private practice while acting as York County Attorney. By accepting payment as an individual from Clay County for services as Clay County’s county attorney and by entering into a contract with Clay County as a private individual to perform legal services, the plaintiff is engaged in private practice. The plaintiff’s client is merely a public entity rather than an individual, corporation or other private entity. In the written request the plaintiff claimed the appointment to the Clay County Attorney position would be ‘temporary.’ The actual contract entered into between Clay County and the plaintiff is for an initial six-month term, but it is renewable for an unlimited number of 12-month intervals. Further, the agreement provides an annual salary of $50,000 per year and entitles the plaintiff to standard employment benefits not typical for ‘temporary’ employees.
“Email communications between the plaintiff and representatives of Clay County show the plaintiff did not and does not intend for the Clay County position to be temporary,” the commissioners say further. “For example, the initial six-month term is referred to by the plaintiff as a ‘good honeymoon period.’ The plaintiff has stated that he envisions entering into similar contracts with multiple Nebraska counties and acting as a ‘district attorney’ as opposed to solely York County’s full time county attorney.”
And they continue: “In a written request, the plaintiff (Lyons) stated that the recent addition of another attorney to the York County Attorney’s office had relieved him of certain York County-related duties such that he would have time to provide service to Clay County as its county attorney. When York County agreed to hire another attorney to support the York County Attorney’s office, it did so based upon representation from the plaintiff that such staffing assistance was needed due to the workload of the York County Attorney’s office. York County did not incur the costs associated with hiring an additional attorney to provide the plaintiff time to work at a different Nebraska county. In the written request, Mr. Lyons admitted that the ‘personnel changes’ implemented by him for the office (by hiring another attorney in addition to the deputy attorney) had decreased his caseload in York County by 50%.”
Furthermore, the county commissioners say, “in his written request, the plaintiff claimed he would only be needed on a half-time basis in Clay County because Clay County had a deputy on staff in which to share the modest caseload. He entirely failed to disclose to York County that the ‘deputy on staff’ was the York County Deputy County Attorney who was and is paid to provide full time service and work for York County.”
The county commissioners also allege: “The York County Deputy County Attorney has claimed on time cards to be working for York County during business hours and weekdays in which the he was physically located in Clay County and performing work on Clay County cases.” And the allege it was only after they told Lyons they learned the Clay County ‘deputy on staff’ was actually the Deputy York County Attorney did he seek to correct “the false time cards submitted to York County.”
They go on to explain the chain of events, to include that on July 27 they unanimously rejected his request to serve as the Clay County Attorney, but “despite the clear rejection of his request, (Lyons) proceeded to enter into a contract with Clay County. The plaintiff’s actions have resulted in the York County Attorney and Deputy County Attorney bearing 100% of the caseload in Clay County while each individual is still being paid full time pay and benefits in York County. Both the York County position and the Deputy York County position are full time, salaried positions.”
The commissioners say in their counter claim that given the nature of court appearances, trials and other duties associated with the positions, it is impossible to perform either position on f aullt-0eim basis while serving in similar roles for another county. And “the plaintiff is attempting to draw the salary and benefits of a full time employee from York County while providing only part time work.”
All in all, the commissioners are alleging breach of contract.
And they are asking it be determined that they are entitled to “immediately terminate the agreement between the board and the plaintiff relating to his service as appointed York County Attorney. The board has the inherent authority to remove him from that position as a result of his breaches of contract and inappropriate behavior.”
And further: “In the alternative and solely to the extent the county decides the board is not entitled to removal the plaintiff by non-judicial means, then the defendants request this court declare and enter judgment stating he should be immediately removed from office” due to “willful maladministration in office, official misconduct, habitual or willful neglect of duty and/or corruption.”
Lyons now has 21 days to respond to the commissioners’ counter claim.