County Commissioners file counter claim against county attorney, ask for his removal from office

In Lyons’ complaint against the commissioners, he stated he faced damages if the commissioners were to be removed from office with a vote, and he asks for damages to be paid to him by the county. In their response, the commissioners say “any damages suffered by the plaintiff are a result of his own conduct and are therefore barred.” And they ask further that they (the defendants) be awarded their attorney fees and costs.

In their counter claims, they assert that an earlier resolution (passed in 2017) bars the York County Attorney from having private practice and it must be a full time position, unless authorized by the board. They say further that Lyons was appointed to serve as York County Attorney in December of 2019.

“Prior to that appointment, the board made it clear to the plaintiff (Lyons) that if appointed, he would be required to devote his full time to the legal work of York County and the plaintiff acknowledged that he understood and agreed to that requirement prior to being appointed.

