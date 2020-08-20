County commissioners continue work on budget

YORK – The York County Commissioners continue to work toward finalizing a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year and right now it appears the property tax levy will be able to stay at .22.

A public hearing regarding the budget will be held on Aug. 25, in the commissioners’ meeting room, at 1:30 p.m.

It is being proposed that the roads’ department budget be just over $4.7 million, which is slightly higher than the actual disbursements in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

It is also being proposed that the general fund disbursements be budgeted at just over $9 million, slightly higher than the actual disbursements in the last two fiscal years. That is typical, for the budgeted amount to be higher than what is actually spent – the funds that were budgeted but not spent are carried over to the next fiscal year.

It is expected that the tax request for this next fiscal year will be $7,667,808, which is about $100,000 more than in the last year.

The board has already set some increases for deputy officials and employees who do not work under elected officials. While the increases varied, most of the increases had been recommended at 3 percent.