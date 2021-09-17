County commissioners considering termination of county attorney

“Mr. Lyons’ actions in entering the Clay County contract appear to have violated his agreement with York County to serve as its county attorney,” Obermier continued. “Specifically, prior to Mr. Lyons’ appointment to the position of York County Attorney on Dec. 31, 2019:

• The board made clear to Mr. Lyons that he would be required to devote his full-time to the legal work of York County, and he acknowledged that he understood that expectation prior to being appointed to the York County attorney position.

• This agreement was in accordance with Resolution #17-45 which was passed by the board on Dec. 5, 2017, which set the salaries of elected officials for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and also stated that the board required the county attorney position to remain a full-time position with no private practice allowed except as authorized by the board of commissioners.

• Resolution #17-45 was passed in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutory Section 23-1206.01, which specifically allows counties such as York County to adopt a resolution specifying that the county attorney shall devote his or her full time to the legal work of the county and not engage in the private practice of law directly or indirectly.”

