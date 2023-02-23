YORK – Now that the York County Commissioner table is full following an appointment to District 2 and the 2022 election, committee assignments were made for board members for the calendar year of 2023.
The following assignments were made to the county’s various committees and membership groups:
• Blue Valley Community Action: Stan Boehr
• Buildings and Grounds liaison: Randy Obermier
• County Relief liaison: Jack Sikes
• York County Development Corporation: Daniel Grotz
• Landfill Board: Grotz and Woody Ziegler
• SENDD (Southeast Nebraska Development District): Grotz and Obermier
• York County Aging Services liaison: Sikes and Obermier
• Four Corners Health Department Board of Directors: Sikes
• Road department liaison: Grotz and Boehr
• Emergency Management liaison: Obermier and Grotz
• Veterans Service Committee liaison: Sikes and Ziegler
• Safety and Security Committee: Sikes, Paul Vrbka, Sharilyn Steube, Calvin Friesen, Harvey Keim, Lori Byers, Nick Wollenburg, Gary Petersen and Leila Luft
• Handbook Committee: Cheryl Weisheit, Byers, David Michel, Obermier and the department heads
• York Area Chamber of Commerce: Obermier and Sikes
• Visitors promotion liaison on the York County Visitors Bureau Board: Obermier
• Budget Committee: Grotz and Obermier
• First Net Committee: Obermier, Vrbka and Luft
• Legislative Committee: Boehr and Kurt Bulgrin
• Technology Committee: Grotz, Kayla Crowder, Luft, Josh Gillespie, Bulgrin and Ziegler
• Health Insurance Committee: Obermier, Sikes, Weisheit and Kelly Turner
• 911 Advisory Committee: Obermier, Sikes and Vrbka