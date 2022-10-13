 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County clerk reminds voters of important election dates

YORK – York County Clerk Kelly Turner offered some reminders this week regarding important dates pertaining to the 2022 General Election.

In-office voting began this week, on Oct. 11, at the clerk/voter office on the main floor of the courthouse. If an individual wants to vote early, they can do so, in person, with the clerk’s staff.

Turner said Oct. 21 is the postmark deadline for mailed-in voter registrations. This is the same deadline for online registrations and the last day voter registrations can be completed at DMV offices.

Oct. 28, she says, marks the last day for in-person voter registration. Registrations will be taken until 6 p.m., on that day.

The last day to vote at the clerk/election office is Nov. 7.

Nov. 8 is the day of the 2022 General Election. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All York residents voting on Election Day will do so at the city auditorium as they historically have.

Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.

Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H building on the York County Fairgrounds.

The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.

Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.

Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.

People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.

